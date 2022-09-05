Justice files lawsuit filed by baby over Nirvana CD cover

Nevermind album cover, released by Nirvana in September 1991 (photo: Geffen) The US Courts again filed the lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, known for stamping the cover of the album “Nevermind”, released in the early 1990s by Nirvana. The young man claimed that his nude image on the album was child pornography.

According to Reuters, Judge Fernando Olguin, of Los Angeles, said in Friday’s ruling that Elden took too long to start the lawsuit, which had Nivana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic as ruses, in addition to actress Courtney Love, live for Kurt Cobain.

Several record companies and photographer Kirk Weddle, who in 1991 took the photo of Elden at four months, swimming naked in a pool, apparently trying to reach a dollar bill caught on a hook, were also cited as ruses in the lawsuit.

Elden was even interviewed in 2003, aged 12, by Rolling Stone magazine about the photo, saying he would “probably make some money out of it”, and recreated the cover image, as an adult, in 2016, with “Nevermind” tattooed on his back. chest.

Despite this, he started a lawsuit against those responsible for the cover in 2021, alleging that neither he nor his parents had authorized the use of his image, “let alone for the commercial exploitation of his person with images of child pornography”.

The judge dismissed the case, without evaluating the merits, on January 3 of this year, as Elden did not respond in time to arguments presented by Nirvana’s lawyers, but allowed him to file a new indictment, disregarded again now.

Elden claimed to have suffered emotional damage, loss of earning capacity, and “loss of enjoyment of life”. The judge, however, rejected that argument, saying it would effectively allow Elden to sue Nirvana indefinitely.

“In short, the plaintiff does not allege that he knew of a violation that occurred when he was a minor or an injury constituting the basis of the claim within ten years of the filing of this action,” Olguin wrote.