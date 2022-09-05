Justice pledges trophies and shirts of former national team and Palmeiras for debt

Former defender with successful passages through Palmeiras, São Paulo, Corinthians, Santos, Roma and the Brazilian national team, in addition to being currently a football coach, Antônio Carlos Zago faces debts and legal problems that have led to the pledge of shirts, trophies won in his career, streamers and historical items from his career.

On June 29, a court official visited a house owned by Zago in Presidente Prudente and pawned the former defender’s pieces. Among them, the Bola de Prata – awarded by Placar Magazine, considered the most important in the country – won by Antônio Carlos as the best defender in the 1993 Brazilian, won by his then team, Palmeiras.

140 official football shirts were also pawned, all kept by the former athlete throughout his career, many of them autographed. Among them, uniforms of the Brazilian team, Santos, Palmeiras and even Roma with the autograph of Francesco Totti, with whom Zago played between 1998 and 2002.

The court official also added game pennants to the attachment, collected by the former defender as a professional player, from clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Milan and Juventus. Other trophies and autograph pictures from tournaments played by Zago were included in the extensive list.

It doesn’t stop there. Previously, the former defender also had land, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, in addition to various furniture, such as tables, china cabinets, bar, armchairs, shelves, dressers, dressers, counters, drawers, doors, sculptures, benches, appliances, sofas, fitness equipment and apparatus.

The attachment occurred because no values ​​were found in Zago’s bank accounts. And they were due to a lawsuit filed by João Assef, who was a friend and attorney for Zago. He filed some lawsuits against the former player demanding confessions of debts that, at the time of the opening of the processes, were around R$ 8 million.

Antônio Carlos has already been convicted in the proceedings. In one of the actions, in his defense, Zago claimed that he was friends with Assef, who was assigned to manage his assets and finances, even while the former defender faced a severe crisis in his finances, in 2015, as he claimed in court.

He claimed that he signed the debt confessions because he was instructed that it would be a way of “shielding” his assets, but that the prosecutor had “made several illicit transfers of real estate, signing debt confession contracts and mortgaged assets, without rendering accounts and any justification or even the origin of these shady deals”.

Assef countered by saying that he is the holder of the credits of the public deed that originated the process and presented documents to corroborate the thesis that he paid the ex-athlete’s numerous debts. Hearings were held with witnesses. Two of them confirmed Zago’s version, but one was declared a suspect and the other had his testimony disregarded.

In his sentence, published on July 13, judge Leonardo Marcondes stated that Zago did not prove his allegations and, therefore, rejected the defense of the former defender, giving Assef the case. This last Friday (2), the Court still rejected an appeal by the football coach, maintaining the decision in favor of the prosecutor.

Sought by the column, Murilo Ramalho, Zago’s lawyer, maintained the defense that João Carlos Assef illegally used powers of attorney that were granted to him to transfer assets to himself, in addition to constituting debts in the name of the former athlete illegally and abusively for his benefit. own.

“Antonio Carlos Zago was completely deceived by this person who enjoyed his absolute confidence and is paying a high price for it,” said Ramalho.

Assef’s representative, attorney Matheus Ramsdorf, from Leonino Costa Filho Advogados, stated, in response to Zago’s defense statement, the following: “And they will know the truth, and the truth will set them free. he who perverts his ways will be known. Justice delays, but does not fail”.