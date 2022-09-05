Justin Bieber arrives in Brazil for a show at Rock in Rio; see photo and video | Rock in Rio

One of the most anticipated attractions in the Rock in Rio 2022, Justin bieber and the wife, Hailey Bieber, finally arrived in Brazil. The capture was made by fans at the helipad of Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in the South Zone of Rio.
After many rumors that he would cancel his show, the Canadian star disembarked to fulfill the commitment, as Gshow had previously reported. See busted!
Justin Bieber arrives in Brazil for Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
See the fan tweet! 👇
Luana Magalhães, author of the act, confirmed the singer’s arrival: “It was very fast. He got off the helicopter and got into the car. I’m shocked by the repercussion.” The helipad at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas is widely used by artists staying in the South Zone of Rio. Compare the busted with an old photo of the place 👇
Compare the location where Justin Bieber boarded with the helipad at Lagoa — Photo: Reproduction Twitter and Reproduction YouTube
And, to have no doubt that it’s him in the act, compare the tattoo!
Justin Bieber’s neck tattoo — Photo: Reproduction Instagram and Twitter
Justin Bieber has faced health issues, recorded a video talking about Ramsay Hunt syndrome and even suspended concerts from the world tour.
Another video shows a car similar to the one previously seen driving around Copacabana, a neighborhood where fans are waiting for the singer.
And one more shot was made inside the hotel:
Justin Bieber in hotel — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter