Justin Bieber uses helicopter to arrive at festival

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago

Main attraction of the third day of Rock in Rio performances, Canadian singer Justin Bieber used a helicopter to arrive at Cidade do Rock tonight.

The singer arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the early evening accompanied by his wife, model Hailey Bieber. Fans who were waiting for Bieber to arrive at a hotel caught the moment when the artist walked in next to Hailey.

Justin Bieber’s presence at Rock in Rio was a reason for doubt after several rumors that he would have canceled the show for health reasons. However, the organizers of the event confirmed the Canadian’s performance, but it was necessary to change the time he will go on stage: the star’s presentation is scheduled to start at 23:00 instead of 0:10, as announced.

Due to the schedule adjustment, singer Demi Lovato’s show went from 10:20 pm to 8:35 pm.

Several rumors that circulated in the press and on social networks say that Justin Bieber canceled a series of shows that he will perform in Latin America, including two in São Paulo. However, so far this information has not yet been confirmed by the famous team.

Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command

Justin Bieber's audience begins to arrive for the third day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 10

Justin Bieber’s Audience

The public begins to arrive for the third day of Rock in Rio! Justin Bieber fans are already there waiting for the singer’s concert on the World Stage

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Public protests against Bolsonaro on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

two / 10

public protests

The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, during the third day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public protests in favor of Lula on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

3 / 10

public protests

With a flag with the face of the presidential candidate, Lula (PT), the public protested in favor of the PT during the third day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Rogério Flausino, from Jota Quest on the World Stage of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 10

Jota Quest on the World Stage

The band Jota Quest opened the third day of Rock in Rio on the Mundo Stage

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Luísa Sonza performs on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

5 / 10

Luísa Sonza on the Sunset stage

The singer Luísa Sonza performed on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena to sing on the Sunset stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

6 / 10

Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena

Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena to sing on the Sunset stage at Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Emicida sings on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

7 / 10

Emicida at Sunset

Emicida animated the audience on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio and his sow ended with protests against Bolsonaro

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Iza performs a super show on the third day of Rock in Rio at the Mundo Stage - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

8 / 10

Iza on the World Stage

Singer Iza delivered everything and a little more when she performed on the third day at Palco Mundo, at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Iza thrills when singing with her mother on the Mundo Stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

9 / 10

Iza sings with her mother, Isabel

The singer Iza moved the audience by calling her mother, Isabel Cristina, to sing the song ‘No Woman No Cry’, on the Mundo Stage, at Rock in Rio

Playback/Multishow

Gilberto Gil sings on the Sunset Stage on the third day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

10 / 10

Gilberto Gil on the Sunset stage

Singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil gave an exciting show on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

