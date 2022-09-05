Justin Bieber uses helicopter to arrive at festival

Main attraction of the third day of Rock in Rio performances, Canadian singer Justin Bieber used a helicopter to arrive at Cidade do Rock tonight.

The singer arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the early evening accompanied by his wife, model Hailey Bieber. Fans who were waiting for Bieber to arrive at a hotel caught the moment when the artist walked in next to Hailey.

Justin Bieber’s presence at Rock in Rio was a reason for doubt after several rumors that he would have canceled the show for health reasons. However, the organizers of the event confirmed the Canadian’s performance, but it was necessary to change the time he will go on stage: the star’s presentation is scheduled to start at 23:00 instead of 0:10, as announced.

Due to the schedule adjustment, singer Demi Lovato’s show went from 10:20 pm to 8:35 pm.

Several rumors that circulated in the press and on social networks say that Justin Bieber canceled a series of shows that he will perform in Latin America, including two in São Paulo. However, so far this information has not yet been confirmed by the famous team.

Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command