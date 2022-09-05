Justin Bieber vetoes the use of zip lines during his concert at Rock in Rio; presentation takes place under strong expectation of the public

Justin Bieber did not want to authorize the use of zip lines during his concert at ‘Rock in Rio’, which should take place this Sunday night (04)

Justin Bieber vetoed the zipline during his performance at Rock in Rio, which should take place under great expectation this Sunday night (04). According to the newspaper “Extra”, the measure aims to ensure the safety of the singer himself, who is afraid that some unpleasant situation may happen in the midst of his exhibition.

The zip line has been one of the most famous rides at the event in Rio’s nightlife. To fill all the slots on the ride for today, it took just seven minutes since the festival gates opened. With Bieber’s veto, the last ones to go down the zip line will only have entry until 10:30 pm on the ride. On Saturday, Post Malone also asked to stop the attraction during his show.

For Security reasons, Justin avoided the zipline being allowed on his show. In addition, the famous Rock in Rio toy is paralyzed when the rain decides to show up. The operation is released again only when there is the approval of the toy sideboard, explains Paulo Emanuel, producer of the zip line, also for “Extra”.

“We stopped for safety reasons, there are stairs, people can slip in rainy season. Whoever is scheduled will be attended as the toy is released “, she warned.

