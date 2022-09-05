Justin Bieber’s alleged cancellation and appearance generate memes

Photo: Playback/Twitter

Justin Bieber took to the Mundo Stage to close the third night of Rock in Rio concerts this Sunday (4). Amid rumors of cancellation of the shows in Latin America of the Justice World Tour, until a few hours before the performance in the City of Rock there were fears that he would not attend the festival.

Netizens did not forgive the whole situation. Memes about the singer’s appearance as he left the hotel for Rock in Rio or mocking this Sunday’s performance appeared on social media.

Check out some memes inspired by the Justin Bieber saga to perform at Rock in Rio.

