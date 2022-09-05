





Justin Bieber’s alleged cancellation and appearance generate memes Photo: Playback/Twitter

Justin Bieber took to the Mundo Stage to close the third night of Rock in Rio concerts this Sunday (4). Amid rumors of cancellation of the shows in Latin America of the Justice World Tour, until a few hours before the performance in the City of Rock there were fears that he would not attend the festival.

Netizens did not forgive the whole situation. Memes about the singer’s appearance as he left the hotel for Rock in Rio or mocking this Sunday’s performance appeared on social media.

Check out some memes inspired by the Justin Bieber saga to perform at Rock in Rio.

“Now there’s no way, I’m going to have to go to this shit” pic.twitter.com/ONON8nRHF8 — ⭐️ (@miascclub) September 5, 2022

scooter braun explaining to justin bieber that he has to do at least the rock in rio show because the termination fine is 30x the cache value pic.twitter.com/1EDQiKQeHg — paiva (@paiva) September 4, 2022

Justin Bieber for Brazilian fans pic.twitter.com/zeLFOK5GAN — Are you tired, my daughter? (@eu_liz_) September 4, 2022

justin bieber coming to the rock in rio show pic.twitter.com/TGvwrnEXGG — lucas (@luscanudo) September 4, 2022