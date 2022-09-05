Keno and Hulk score and ease the pressure

It was not an eye-opening performance, but Atlético-MG did enough to beat Atlético-GO 2-0, with goals from Keno and Hulk, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. Result that eases the pressure on the current champion, who came from a sequence of seven games and only one victory in the championship.

Galo, however, is still far from the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores, as it needs at least two more rounds to enter the G4 and guarantee a direct spot in the continental competition in 2023.

For the third consecutive round, coach Cuca had a week to prepare the team. Gradually, Galo shows signs of improvement, but the level of performance is still far from what the fans expect. So much so that the first half against Atlético-GO was quite dragging, with the namesake of Goiás finishing the same number of times. The difference was the quality of Keno, who opened the scoring in stoppage time and changed the course of the match.

A very good round for Atlético-MG, as five of the first six placed did not win. However, the three points won away from home were still not enough to place Galo within the Libertadores classification zone. Atlético-GO lives drama in the Brasileirão, is in the penultimate position and increasingly distant from being able to escape the sticking.

Who did well: Keno

Keno opens the scoring for Atlético-MG against Atlético-GO, for the Brasileirão Image: Pedro Souza/Atlético

In a game that was very balanced, with no great chances for either side, Keno’s quality made all the difference. The Galo forward went through two goals and finished with a lot of category to open the scoring. The goal, in the 49th minute of the first half, gave Atlético-MG a lot of tranquility, which performed better in the final stage.

Who was bad: Shaylon

The Atlético-GO midfielder had a lackluster performance. He couldn’t create any good play for the Dragon forwards and left the field at the beginning of the second half, after Atlético-MG’s second goal.

Atlético-MG’s game: Réver as a midfielder

Not counting Allan, who was suspended, and Otávio, who was injured, coach Cuca chose to select defender Réver as a defensive midfielder. If in the first moments of the match the Atletico defense hit the mark with its head, then the defensive system adjusted itself. So much so that Atlético-GO had no clear chance of scoring.

jemerson back

Shaylon and Jemerson dispute the ball in Atlético-GO x Atlético-MG, for the Brasileirão Image: Isabela Azine/AGIF

Sold by Atlético-MG in January 2016 to Monaco, defender Jemerson returned to the Minas Gerais club in July. After almost two months of waiting, the defender returned to wear the white shirt. With Junior Alonso suspended and Igor Rabello injured, Jemerson was Cuca’s choice to team up with Nathan Silva. This was the athlete’s 110th game for the Rooster.

End of Vargas’ punishment

Expelled in the final minute of the confrontation with Palmeiras, for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, striker Vargas stayed three matches without even being listed by coach Cuca. During this period, the Chilean player also gave an exclusive interview to Rede Globo, which displeased the alvinegra board. The punishment ended and Vargas returned to the team against Atlético-GO. He came in during the second half.

early game

Atlético-MG’s next commitment to the Brazilian Championship was brought forward to Wednesday, on the holiday of September 7. Galo will host Red Bull Bragantino, at 5 pm, for the 26th round. Therefore, the alvinegra team will not play next weekend.

Focus on South America

If at the Brasileirão things are not going well for Atlético-GO, the team from Goiânia is very close to playing in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. On Thursday (8), Dragão will face São Paulo, in Morumbi, and can lose by up to a goal difference that will be classified. In the first leg, at Serra Dourada, the team from Goiás won 3-1.

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-GO 0 x 2 ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: 25th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: September 4, 2022 (Sunday), at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Antônio Accioly, in Goiania (GO)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Yellow cards: Luiz Fernando (ACG); Nathan Silva and Zaracho (CAM)

goals: Keno (CAM), at 49′ of the first half; Hulk (CAM), 12 minutes into the second half

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu (Jorginho), Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson (Arthur Henrique); Baralhas, Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas (Airton) and Shaylon (Wellington Rato); Luiz Fernando (Léo Pereira) and Churin. Technician: Eduardo Baptista

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Réver, Nathan Silva, Jemerson (Caleb) and Guilherme Arana; Jair and Zaracho (Rubens); Keno (Ademir), Eduardo Sasha (Vargas) and Hulk (Nacho Fernández). Technician: cuca