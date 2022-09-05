Klara Castanho goes to court and asks for the arrest of Leo Dias and Antônia Fontenelle | famous

THE actress Klara Castanho filed a criminal complaint in court accusing columnist Leo Dias and youtubers Antônia Fontenelle and Dri Paz for the practice of crimes of defamation, slander and slander. The penalty can be up to two years in prison. According to the actress, the three would have made up lies about her pregnancy and spread on the internet. Klara Castanho said she still felt “humiliated” after having her rape publicized.

The famous, 21-year-old, published a report on her social networks revealing that she was raped, became pregnant and decided to give the baby directly for adoption. She spoke out after a series of news dominated social media, after the story was leaked from the hospital. Columnist Leo Dias was one of the first to speak openly on the subject, paving the way for other influencers.

In the text of the action, to which the IN OFF had exclusive access, Klara Castanho explains the motivation of the criminal complaint. The defense of the actress recalls, for example, that in June 2022, in an interview with the program “The Noite”, on SBT, Leo Dias insulted the famous, “inferring that Klara Castanho would be an actress ‘who sells an image that everyone thinks. who is a saint’, who has a ‘plot story’ and what she has done is ‘losing faith in humanity’”.

Also according to the actress’ defense, even without naming names, the columnist “left no doubt” that he was referring to her, so that “Klara Castanho felt humiliated and disgusted with the way he referred to her, reaching their subjective honor”. In the action, Klara reinforces that not only she, but several journalists, who had already heard the story behind the scenes of the “Press Trophy”, days before, also understood the indirect.

Days after the interview, Leo Dias published in his column on the Metrópoles portal, a text entitled “Rape, unwanted pregnancy and adoption: the truth about Klara Castanho”. According to Klara Castanho’s lawyers, the columnist offended the actress’ honor and attributed her “offensive fact by inventing lying details”. The actress also points out that before publishing the text, Leo Dias passed the same information to youtubers Antônia Fontenelle and Adriana Kappaz, known as Dri Paz.

After the publication of the text, Leo Dias even retracted in a note entitled “I need to explain myself to you and ask for forgiveness to Klara Castanho”. For the defense of the actress, however, the publication is not an apology, but an attempt to only “protect her image and professional reputation, without the slightest attempt to fully portray the fanciful and sensationalist plot created by he is scattered.”

Youtubers attack actress

In the text, the defense of the actress points out that on June 19, 2022, Adriana Kappaz published on the social network Kwai a video entitled “Controversy: teen actress from Globo got pregnant and ended the child and no one found out”, in which imputes the crime of “abandonment of an incapacitated person to Klara Castanho”, when he states that “she had the child and paid for the child to disappear” and that “nobody knows what happened to this child, she made the child disappear”, practicing , thus, the crimes of defamation and slander.

In the same video, Dri Paz would still have relativized the rape suffered by the actress and invented that the pregnancy would be the result of a relationship with a married man. “This girl is alleging to us that she was a victim of abuse, that this child is a victim of abuse (sic). I, I can’t say, I don’t know that part, okay? But I don’t believe in the abuse story, folks. The story that came to me first was that this girl had sex with a man there who is committed, married, I don’t know. A public figure also very well known who would never assume that child. This is the story that came to me.”

Antônia Fontenelle would have directed offenses to Klara Castanho live on her Youtube channel, “Na lata com Antônia Fontenelle”. According to the actress’ defense, the youtuber practices defamation when she claims in her video that she “got pregnant, hid the pregnancy, even worked during her pregnancy, gave birth to her child and (…) asked that he didn’t even want to see his son.”

The ex-wife of Marcos Paulo still spoke about it again on her Instagram. At the time, say the lawyers, Antônia Fontenelle accused the actress of being incapable of abandonment. “Giving birth to a child and not wanting to see it and having it spawned by chance IS CRIME YES, the name of it is ABANDONMENT OF INCAPACITY”, said the influencer in a video published on the social network.

Based on what happened, Klara Castanho asked for the three to be sentenced by Justice, accusing Leo Dias of the crimes of defamation and slander, and the youtubers Dri Paz and Antônia Fontenelle for the crimes of slander, defamation and slander. According to the Brazilian Penal Code, each of the crimes has different penalties. In the case of slander, for example, detention can range from six months to two years, in addition to a fine.

In the process, journalists Leão Lobo and Matheus Baldi are also mentioned, as well as Valença Sotero, director of Revista Caras. They are not accused of any crime, but appear as witnesses for Klara Castanho. Leão Lobo and Valença Sotero would have heard the story told by Leo Dias behind the scenes of the “Press Trophy”, but never divulged anything about it.

Matheus Baldi, in turn, posted on his Instagram profile about the possible pregnancy of Klara Castanho. However, the journalist deleted the publication shortly after, at the request of the actress herself. At the time, the journalist apologized and said he did not know about the rape case suffered by the actress. In June, in “Fofocalizando”, he defended himself. “I blacked out, I never touched that story again, I can’t be held responsible.”

