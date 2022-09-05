Know the health status of the child shot inside the house, during a criminal attack in Fortaleza – Security

The victim criminal attack survivor occurred in the neighborhood messejanain Fortaleza, no risk of death. The 7-year-old girl was shot in the arm and leg. She remains hospitalized and must undergo surgery.

Three people were shot in the action. A 28-year-old man and a two-year-old child succumbed to their injuries and died. The girl was identified as Maria Alice de Sousa Justino.

In a note, the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) pointed out that those responsible for the crime invaded the residence, aiming to target the adult. The man had left the prison system on Friday (2).

TRAGEDY

After the man’s death, criminals murdered his 2-year-old cousin with four shots. Maria Alice was even referred to the Instituto Doutor José Frota (IJF), but did not survive the gunshot wounds and passed away.

There is no information on the 7-year-old girl’s degree of kinship with the man targeted in the attack.

The SSPDS states that efforts to capture those involved in the incident are carried out by teams from the Civil Police and the Military Police.

HOW TO REPORT

According to the SSPDS, the population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work, with complaints made to the number 181, the SSPDS Complaint Hotline, or to (85) 3101-0181, which is the WhatsApp number. , where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography.

Complaints can also be forwarded to the DHPP phone (85) 3257-4807, which is also the Department’s WhatsApp. Confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.