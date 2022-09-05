Leandro Hassum signs new movie and first series for Netflix

Away from Globo since 2019, Leandro Hassum is about to launch two more projects on streaming. The actor and comedian begins filming a feature film and a series for Netflix this semester — the latter marks the actor’s first series for the platform.

The film, entitled “Meu-in-law is a Vampire”, has Edson Celulari, Mel Maia, Monique Alfradique, Caio Mendonça and Charles Paraventi, among others. The comedy tells the story of Fernandinho (Hassum), a family man and former soccer player who is always fighting with his ex-wife. One day, his life changes when Fernandinho is surprised by the visit of his brother-in-law Gregório (Rômulo Arantes Neto).

Young, handsome and baggy, the younger brother of his current wife has just returned from Europe. Without a job, he lives off Fernandinho. Everything is bad enough, but it gets worse when the ex-player discovers the guy is a vampire, and is attacking the neighborhood. The film is directed by Alê McHaddo and written by Paulo Cursino.

The series is called “BO” and starts from an original idea by Hassum himself in partnership with Fabíola Alves, Gui Cintra and Nigel Goodman.

In the story, after accidentally capturing a fugitive bandit, the troubled delegate Suzano (Hassum), from the interior of Rio de Janeiro, is transferred to the capital of Rio de Janeiro. His confusions bring a police station down, but his unconventional methods, combined with his good heart, are precisely the secret weapon that this group counts on to neutralize crime.

The series does not yet have an announced cast. The two projects are the latest additions to the growing list of partnerships between Hassum and Netflix.

The comedian’s latest release in partnership with the platform is the movie “Neighbors”, currently in the top 10 among the most watched. In addition to this one, the other Netflix original movies are “Tudo Bem na Natal que vem”, “Amor Sem Medida”.