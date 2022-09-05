Learn how to download the digital ID on your Android phone or iPhone

Estimated reading time: two minutes

The RG Digital is a new tool that aims to bring more practicality to the daily life of Brazilians. In particular, because having the document in hand is extremely important. In this new option released by the Government, the user does not need to have the physical document in hand, and this guarantees more security to the citizen. In this sense, you can now download the RG Digital, directly on your cell phone, so you no longer need to have the physical document at hand. Below, see how to download the document on your cell phone.

How to access the Digital ID on your cell phone?

First of all, it is important to note that the Digital ID is available in the states of Alagoas, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Pará, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo. So, if you don’t live in one of these locations, you’ll have to wait for the implementation.

The tool is an app offered by the States to the population. Each person will be able to access the digital version of this document. However, it is worth noting that despite being offered in several states in Brazil, not all of them have the Digital ID.

It happens that the current law says that each state is responsible for issuing the RG. That way, each state has its own definitions. As well as they can release or not, the digital version of the document at that moment.

After installing the RG Digital, it is necessary for the citizen to click on the option to add the RG. After that, you need to point your cell phone camera at the QR Code, which is on your document, and validate the digital version.

It is also worth mentioning that the issuance of the new Digital ID started on March 1st. However, the identification institutes of the states will have a deadline to adapt to the new document. Thus, although it is already in place, states are still implementing the system.

