Learn to spot a fake bank slip

The bank slip has been used in several scams. In this way, apparently ordinary documents are sent to victims in order to steal money from citizens.

Scammers apply fraud through different means, such as fake e-mail promotions where criminals in possession of the e-mail addresses of the customer bases of several companies send them tampered slips by e-mail.

In addition, it is also common to send emails from people pretending to be real companies or even people they know, such as friends and family. It can also happen through WhatsApp, if the user has the profile stolen or copied.

In addition, requests for fake donations also often happen in emergency situations or in cases of strong emotional appeal, with messages sent by email, social networks or messaging apps requesting donations and payments by fraudulent boleto.

How to identify a fake ticket?

So, to help you not fall into these situations, the Brazilian Association of Consumer Protection (Protest) gives some tips to identify a fake ticket. Check out:

Beneficiary information

In the beneficiary field, the CPF or CNPJ of the person who will receive the payment must be included. In this way, it is worth researching the CNPJ in the Federal Revenue to make sure that the document is really true.

bar code

When checking the boleto barcode, the registered number must be the same at the top and bottom of the document. And, the first three numbers must also refer to the code of the bank that issued the ticket, since the last digits must represent the amount to be paid. It is also important to verify that the logo of the financial institution is the same as the one on the ticket.

payment amount

The value of the bill of exchange must appear in the field “document value”, in addition to being at the end of the barcode numbering.

unknown senders

Always prefer to use the official purchase channels of stores or financial institutions to view the boleto and not in email or social network. In addition, if the sender is known, prefer to view the slip on the page or open it as a PDF file.

