Léo Moura’s sister is investigated for ticket scam

The Civil Police of Rio investigates the sister of former Flamengo player, Léo Moura, for the crime of embezzlement in the sale of Rock in Rio tickets. According to the Ipanema Police Station (13th DP), a victim sought out the district to report that she transferred R$20,800, via PIX, to Lívia Moura, 33, who did not transfer the festival tickets.

After receiving the money, Lívia no longer answered the buyer’s calls.

Also according to the unit, other victims have been identified and should be heard in the coming days.

Deputy Felipe Santoro reported that Lívia already has criminal records for embezzlement.

“It is important to note that the accused is already known to the police, and has other criminal records for practicing other scams. , which in this case was more than R$ 20 thousand. There are already reports of other victims who will appear at the police headquarters to register other identical blows carried out by the accused”, said the delegate.

The crime of embezzlement occurs when someone obtains for themselves or others an “illicit advantage, to the detriment of others, inducing or keeping someone in error, through a ruse”, says article 171 of the Penal Code. The prescribed penalty is imprisonment from 4 to 5 years, which may be increased, in addition to a fine.

Faced with the complaint, Santoro took the opportunity to guide the population on how to purchase tickets.

“It is necessary to pay attention to offers with advantageous prices. Always check the identity of the seller and the ticket data, on the official website of the event. Always prefer the purchase on the official website or the sale in person. In case of a scam, contact the police immediately so that we can take the necessary measures and avoid harm to the victim”.

The report of UOL tries to locate the player’s sister to comment on the report.

Brazilian national team player

In 2017, Lívia da Silva Moura, was accused of applying a BRL 130,950 coup on the midfielder of the Brazilian team Renato Augusto. Léo Moura’s sister gave a statement to the police and partially confessed to the deviations she was accused of.

Renato Augusto provided a criminal report against Lívia for alleged embezzlement and qualified theft. The problem occurred because the midfielder and his wife Fernanda Klarner had organized a party to celebrate their first year of marriage. Léo Moura’s sister, a family friend for at least 12 years, at the time, was called to handle the musical production of the event – she had already done the same service at the wedding, on December 11, 2015.

After the party, Renato Augusto and his family claimed to have noticed the overcharge of at least R$160,000, in addition to the theft of two check sheets.