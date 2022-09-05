lineups for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

São Paulo is scheduled to face Cuiabá, tonight (4), at 7 pm (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, in a game valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Rogério Ceni chose to take to the field a team practically all reserve, aiming at the return game against Atlético-GO, for the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, on Thursday (8). Striker Nahuel Bustos gets his first chance as a starter, and Felipe Alves starts playing in goal.

Regular holders such as Diego Costa, Léo, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri did not even travel with the rest of the delegation. André Anderson, Arboleda, Caio, Miranda and Nikão (injured) and Reinaldo (suspended) are other casualties of the Tricolor. Luciano is absent at the last minute due to tendinitis in his left thigh.

Thus, São Paulo goes to the field with: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Ferraresi, Luizão and Welington; Gabriel Neves, Patrick and Galoppo; Alisson, Bustos and Marcos Guilherme.

Cuiabá, commanded by coach António Oliveira, is defined with: Walter; Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Alan Empereur; João Lucas, Marcão, Pepê and Sidcley; André Luís, Valdivia and Deyverson.

Today’s duel is a direct confrontation at the bottom of the table. São Paulo is in 14th place, with 29 points, four more than Cuiabá, 17th and first team in the relegation zone.