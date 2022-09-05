“Love is very precious and rare…”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on “Love is very precious and rare…” 1 Views

Entertainment

Much has been speculated about the alleged romance between the protagonists of the remake written by Bruno Luperi

Gabriela Maruyama

Per Gabriela Maruyama

Alanis spoke about Jesuita Barbosa. Photos: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen
Alanis spoke about Jesuita Barbosa. Photos: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen
Gabriela Maruyama

Alanis Guillenthe Juma of “wetland“, he opened his heart about the relationship with Jesuit Barbosa, interpreter of Jove in the work adapted by Bruno Luperi. In an interview given to the newspaper O Globo, the actress talked about the connection and intimacy she has with her partner in the scene, which makes their work easier.

Rumors about the alleged relationship between the artists cooled down after the actor started an affair with Cícero Ibeiro. However, Alanis even won a Jesuit seal behind the scenes of the feuilleton. “He and I have a very free relationship with our bodies and an intimacy. So, we were able to create a very easy connection when working“, she pondered.

But on these relationship issues, whether or not there was [romance], I think it’s such a personal thing, it only concerns me and the other person. I don’t care if they say that today I’m with one, tomorrow with another. Love is too precious and rare to be a headline“, continued.

Guillen’s romantic partner in the novel, by the way, left his impressions on his work partner. “Alanis is a force of nature. He has a charisma that enchants and surprises me every day, as well as an energy that is shared with those close to him. It was like that for me at first“, said Barbosa.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

After criticizing Bolsonaro, Paolla Oliveira asks artists to take a stand

Actress has already used social media to criticize President Jair Bolsonaro (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) After …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved