“Love is very precious and rare…”

Much has been speculated about the alleged romance between the protagonists of the remake written by Bruno Luperi

Alanis Guillenthe Juma of “wetland“, he opened his heart about the relationship with Jesuit Barbosa, interpreter of Jove in the work adapted by Bruno Luperi. In an interview given to the newspaper O Globo, the actress talked about the connection and intimacy she has with her partner in the scene, which makes their work easier.

Rumors about the alleged relationship between the artists cooled down after the actor started an affair with Cícero Ibeiro. However, Alanis even won a Jesuit seal behind the scenes of the feuilleton. “He and I have a very free relationship with our bodies and an intimacy. So, we were able to create a very easy connection when working“, she pondered.

“But on these relationship issues, whether or not there was [romance], I think it’s such a personal thing, it only concerns me and the other person. I don’t care if they say that today I’m with one, tomorrow with another. Love is too precious and rare to be a headline“, continued.

Guillen’s romantic partner in the novel, by the way, left his impressions on his work partner. “Alanis is a force of nature. He has a charisma that enchants and surprises me every day, as well as an energy that is shared with those close to him. It was like that for me at first“, said Barbosa.