“Love that never ends…”; After Whindersson Nunes was caught accompanying Luisa Sonza’s show, the web praises ‘maturity’ and hopes for reconciliation

Whindersson Nunes accompanied the show of his ex-wife, Luísa Sonza, behind the scenes of the Sunset stage, this Sunday (03), at Rock in Rio. The comedian, who was married to the singer for two years, was spotted by a netizen who posted the video on his Instagram account. The recording quickly went viral on social media, especially on Twitter.

The moment when Whindersson Nunes was spotted backstage It happened when Luísa Sonza was singing the song “Best Sozinha”, which appears on her latest album. “Will he participate in the show?”, asked the person who shared the video on Instagram.

On Twitter, many fans of the ex-couple, who stayed together between 2016 and 2020, did not fail to comment on the situation. “The biggest proof that everything is fine between them”, said an internet user. “Respect and admiration continue even after separation, this is beautiful and rare”, pointed out another. “The indirect with the music right when Whindersson appeared”, joked a third.

In the post of a famous gossip profile, which republished the video, many expressed themselves hoping for a reconciliation of the ex-couple. “Love that never ends,” wrote one person. “A sign of maturity. I hope they can come back one day, they made a beautiful couple”, pointed out a second.