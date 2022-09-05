Luciano’s ex accuses Zezé di Camargo of not paying debt and exposes default on social media

Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife, Cleo Loyola, spoke again of an alleged default he took from his ex-brother-in-law, Zezé di Camargo. On her official Instagram account, she opened a question box, and as expected, someone brought it up. After questioning a follower, she went down to the woods in the sertanejo by revealing if she would spend a weekend at the artist’s famous farm.

“If Zezé invites you to go spend a weekend at the farm, will you go?”, asked a netizen. straight, she replied: “I would. If he were to pay what he owes me, from the movie 2 Sons of Francisco, of course. I would go there just to get the money and give the receipt to this deadbeat, who doesn’t pay what he owes. I would definitely go,” she detonated.

Cleo also took advantage to comment again on what you think of Graciele Lacerda. “Cleo, do you think Zilu sees Graciele’s posts?”, asked another follower of the influencer. “I do not think so. But I’m sure horse tooth [apelido carinhoso dado pela youtuber para Graciele Lacerda] go there and see Zilu’s posts, because she is jealous of Zilu, in fact, she wanted to be Zilu. But I think Zilu doesn’t waste time with this one”, she said.

Cleo became a topic this Saturday afternoon (3), when revealing that Wanessa Camargo and Camila, her sister, would have had an alleged fight. The two sisters traveled to Orlando, USA, to find their mother, but confusion would have taken over the trip. It all started when a netizen asked Cleo why Wanessa supposedly didn’t meet Camila during the trip. “I think they met, the problem is that there was an ugly mess between them, right? And Zilu too! I’m sad because Zilu doesn’t deserve all this. Camila is a great person, but Wanessa…”, said Cleo in an excerpt of the post.