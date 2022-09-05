Lula, Bolsonaro and Ciro fall while Tebet grows

posted on 05/09/2022 10:21 / updated on 05/09/2022 10:42



(credit: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)

In the new electoral survey of voting intentions in the first round of FSB Comunicação for the bank BTG Pactual, released this Monday (5/9), only Simone Tebet (MDB) showed growth, in comparison with the last survey released.

2,000 people were interviewed between Friday (2nd) and Sunday (4th). The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%. The research is registered with the TSE, under number BR-BR-01786/2022.

In the latest survey, released on August 29, Lula (PT) had 43% of voting intentions, now he has 42%. Candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) previously had 36% of the intentions and now has 34%. Both oscillations remain within the survey’s margin of error.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) also fluctuated within the margin of error and now has 8% of intentions. Previously it had presented 9%.

The biggest difference was for Senator Simone Tebet, who rose two percentage points and now has 6% of voting intentions. Previously, the MDB candidate had presented 4%.

Check out the percentages of the other candidates:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 6%

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 1%

Candidates José Maria Eymael (DC), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Leonardo Péricles (UP) did not score in the survey. In the other data recorded, blank and null votes add up to 1%, while those who do not know who to vote for or who did not respond have remained since the last poll at 3%.





2nd shift

The sum of third-way candidates is 17% in the poll, thus consolidating the need for a second round in the elections.

In the simulation between Bolsonaro and Lula, the PT would win with 53% of the votes, while Bolsonaro would have 40%.

If the scenario were between Bolsonaro and Ciro, the pedestrian would win the dispute against the president with 49% of the votes against 39%. Bolsonaro would also lose against Senator Simone Tebet. She with 46% of the votes and the president with 40%.

In the scenario of Lula and Ciro, the PT would win by 46% to 35%. Against Tebet, the result would be 48% for Lula and 32% for Tebet.

Rejection of candidates

The candidate with the least rejection in the poll was Pablo Marçal (Pros), with 31%, followed by Vera Lúcia (PSTU) with 35%. Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Simone Tebet (MDB) have 36% each.

Bolsonaro still maintains the highest rejection with 55%, the same value as in the previous survey. Ciro Gomes had the second highest rejection with 49% while Lula had 46%.

government assessment

When asked what they think of the Bolsonaro government, 33% responded that they consider the management “excellent/good”, a decrease of 1 percentage point compared to the previous survey.

19% rated the government as “regular” while 46% said it was bad/very bad.