Lula, Bolsonaro and Ciro target women’s vote and show wives in advertising

Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

In the search for the vote of women, a majority among voters, poll leaders Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) adopt similar paths.

In the first week of electoral propaganda on radio and television, the trio replicated what they had been testing on social media, in interviews and speeches, with quotes and spaces for their wives to speak.

“At the moment, there is a social thermometer of inserting women into situations where, in general, they are excluded”, says political science professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie Carolina Botelho.

On Saturday (3), it was the turn of sociologist Rosângela da Silva, aka Janja, to appear for the first time in the electoral time reserved for the candidacy of her husband, Lula, on television. She introduced herself as the candidate’s wife and said she was by his side “on this journey through the Brazil of hope”.

“We know the difficulties that we women face today. There are millions of women in debt to be able to take food to their families”, says the sociologist, affiliated with the PT since the 1980s.

In addition to Lula’s wife, ten other women appeared in this Saturday’s PT propaganda on television, which had a female voice. The candidate was the only man to speak in the 3 minutes and 40 seconds devoted entirely to proposals for them.

“We will, together with Lula, guarantee food security for families and opportunities for all women”, concludes Janja.

The protagonism contrasts with the role played by the then wife of the PT in the elections in previous elections. Died in 2017, Marisa Letícia had a more discreet presence in the 1989, 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 disputes.

Keep reading

He didn’t talk about advertisements or rallies, when winning the female vote was a problem for the PT, recalls Luciana Panke, a researcher at the Federal University of Paraná and a doctor in political communication.

On the eve of the first round, 20 years ago, the former president’s campaign aired a video with pregnant women and a participation by singer Chico Buarque. It was the strategy used to target women in the 2002 election.

“We are living in a social moment in which female invisibility is no longer accepted. They need to appear, even if only as a wife”, says Panke, who emphasizes that the representativeness agenda is no longer exclusive to left and center-left parties and appears in right-wing candidates.

Case of the current president, who summoned the first lady to his campaign. Michelle Bolsonaro made speeches at rallies and a 30-second video appeared in which she defends her husband’s government. In the play, broadcast on YouTube and television, the president does not appear.

The video was taken off the air after a decision by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), following a request from the Simone Tebet coalition (MDB). The Bolsonarista campaign violated the legislation that determines that someone other than the candidate can occupy 25% of the advertising time.

The first lady’s exposure is used to try to improve the president’s image with the female audience, a weak point of the campaign.

In the debate on August 28, Bolsonaro got excited and attacked journalist Vera Magalhães after being asked about vaccination. He said she “was a disgrace to her profession”, an insult he repeated to opponent Simone Tebet (MDB).

In the Datafolha poll, released on Thursday (1st), 35% of men said they voted for the candidate for reelection in a spontaneous response. The rate dropped to 24% among women. The numbers vary less among Lula voters: 39% of men declared their vote for PT, against 41% of women.

Bolsonaro’s rejection is more discrepant. 55% of women say they do not vote for the current president at all, a rate that drops to 35% when talking about the PT.

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), women represent 52.65% of the electorate, against 47.33% for men. Among those running for office, women are still a minority: they are 33% of the total. But the number is a record, as is the number of candidates for the presidency and vice presidency. Eight women participate in the race to Palácio do Planalto in 2022.

One of them is the vice mayor of Ciro Gomes, Alessandra Paula Matos, deputy mayor of Salvador. In the PDT candidate’s television programs, she appeared in a static image, with the duo’s saint.

The speaker on the program is Ciro’s wife, Giselle Bezerra, who acts as the presenter of the PDT candidate’s program.

The movements adopted in the presidential campaign are replicated by candidates in the states. In Rio Grande do Sul, Bolsonarista Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), candidate for the state government, repeated the president and put his wife, Denise, to speak in an advertisement shown on television and shared on social networks.

A more discreet appearance had the wife of Lula’s ally in Bahia, Senate candidate Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who spoke during an advertisement in which the politician introduced his family. “Otto was always that, that human being, that arm, that hand that is always outstretched”, stated Márcia.