Lula defends floor for nursing and criticizes Bolsonaro

“I have always defended that nursing should have a salary floor,” said the former president on Twitter.

Former president and candidate for the Palácio do Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (5.Sep.2022) he does not agree with the decision of STF Minister Roberto Barroso, who suspended the minimum wage for nursing. The measure has been in effect since August 5.

in your profile at twitter, Lula took advantage of the matter to criticize his main rival, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He also stated that the original project was proposed by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), and that federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) was against the text.

“I have always defended that nursing should have a salary floor. The approved project is by Fabiano Contarato, with a report by the Alexandre Padilha, both from PT. Bolsonaro turns his back on professionals who fought in the pandemic. His son voted against the floor, as did his government leader,” published Lula.

Completed: “Bolsonaro still vetoed the readjustment and now refuses to allocate resources to help hospitals, states and municipalities better pay the professionals who save lives. He is quick to raise billions for his allies, but he despises those who save lives in Brazil.”

Barroso’s provisional decision was given after the lawsuit filed by CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services).

In his order, the magistrate gave 60 days for the federal government, states, the Federal District and sector entities to provide information on the financial impact, risks of layoffs and possible reduction in the quality of the service provided.

After Barroso’s suspension, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that he is going to the Supreme Court to deal with “of paths and solutions” to make the nursing floor effective.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he did not agree with the minister’s decision and said that professionals “can count” with him for the maintenance of what was decided in the plenary of the House.