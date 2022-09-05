Lula has 42% compared to Bolsonaro’s 34%, says BTG/FSB poll

search of FSB Communication to the bank BTG Pactual released this Monday (5.Sep.2022) shows the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) with 42% of voting intentions in the 1st round of the October presidential elections. The Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 34%.

In the last survey, released on August 29the PT appeared with 43%, against 36% of the president.

The survey conducted 2,000 telephone interviews from September 2 to 4, 2022. It is registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with number BR-01786/2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. It cost R$ 128,957.83 and was paid by the BTG Pactual bank. Here is the full text of the research (2 MB).

Here are the percentages:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): 42% (1 percentage point less than in the previous survey);

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 34% (-2 percentage points);

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8% (-1 percentage point);

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 1% (not scored in the previous survey).

Jose Maria Eymael (A.D), Felipe D’Ávila (Young), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Leonardo Pericles (UP) did not score. Blanks and nulls add up to 1%. They do not know or did not respond correspond to 3%, the same percentage of those who responded not to vote for any candidate.

2nd TURN

In the simulation of a 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would win with 53% of the votes and the president would get 40%.

If the clash is between Lula and Ciro, the PT would win by 46% to 35%. In the scenario between the former president and senator Simone Tebet, the score is 48% for Lula against 32% for Tebet.

If Bolsonaro moves to the 2nd stage with Ciro, the PDT candidate would win the dispute by 49% to 39%. In a dispute between Bolsonaro and Tebet, the senator gets 46% and the president, 40%.

REJECTION

According to the survey, Lula has 46% of rejection –1 percentage point more than in the last survey, when the PT had 45%. Bolsonaro maintained the level: 55% rejection.

The lowest rejection is from Pablo Marçal, with 31%. Next are Vera Lúcia, with 35%, and Felipe D’Ávila and Simone Tebet, with 36% each. Ciro Gomes has a greater rejection than Lula, scoring 49%.

GOVERNMENT ASSESSMENT

The survey shows that 33% rated the Bolsonaro government as “great / good” (compared to 34% in the previous survey). Another 19% (-1 percentage point) said they considered the current management “regular” and 46% (+ 1 percentage point), “bad / terrible”.

BRAZIL AID

According to the survey, Bolsonaro did not win more votes among Auxílio Brasil recipients. The president remained at the same level (23% now, up from 24%) compared to the previous round.

Lula is the voting option for 58% of voters who receive the benefit, the same percentage as in the previous survey.

ECONOMY

The survey also asked respondents about the current situation of the Brazilian economy:

10% say they are experiencing a good economic moment (same percentage as in the previous survey);

35% say they are in crisis, but starting to recover (same percentage as in the previous survey); and

51% say they are in crisis, having difficulty recovering (compared to 52% in the previous survey).

On the rise in prices in the next 3 months:

33% say prices will fall (was 34%);

28% say prices will stay the same (27% were);

34% say prices will increase (was 33%).

Asked about the individual’s financial situation in the last 30 days:

28% claim to have worsened their lives in the last 30 days (there were 31%);

50% consider it to be the same (there were 48%);

21% say they have improved (there were 20%).

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from August 28 to 30, 2022 shows that Squid leads the dispute in the 1st round with 44%. Bolsonaro scores 36%. The PT’s advantage over the president, today, is 8 percentage points, the same registered 1 month before.

further back comes Ciro Gomes, which scored 8%. Technically tie with Simone Tebetwhich has 4%, at the limit of the poll’s margin of error, of 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

Eymael scored 1% this round. Felipe d’Avila, Leonardo Pericles, Pablo Marçal, Roberto Jefferson, Sofia Manzano, Soraya Thronicke and Vera Lucia (PSTU) did not have enough mentions to score.

In an eventual direct confrontation, Lula scores 50% against Bolsonaro’s 41%. The PT advantage narrowed to 9 percentage points in the last two weeks and returned to a level close to that of 1 month ago.

O PowerDate also tested the name of Ciro Gomes, 3rd in the simulation of the 1st round, against Lula and against Bolsonaro in the 2nd round. Today, the pedetista would beat the president by 47% to 39% in a scenario with the 2, but would lose to Lula by 48% to 24%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 28 to 30, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06922/2022.

