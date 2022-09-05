Lula leads with 42%; Bolsonaro has 34%







Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Simone, Soraya and D’Ávila. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert, Alan Santos/PR, Repr./Facebook and Jefferson Rudy/Senado/Estadão

Research by the FSB Institute for President of the Republic commissioned by the bank BTG Pactualreleased this Monday, 5th, points out the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the leadership with 42% of the voting intentions, followed by the current head of the Executive and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 34%.

Compared to the previous poll, on August 29, Lula dropped 1 percentage point (pp) from 43% and, in the same interval of one week, Bolsonaro dropped 2 pp, as he had 36%. Ciro Gomes was 8%, 1 pp lower than the 9% in last week’s survey, and Simone Tebet (MDB) registered 6%, 2 pp more than the 4% in the previous sample.

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) scored for the first time, with 1%, the same percentage as Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Pablo Marçal (Pros), whose candidacy was withdrawn by their party. The other candidates did not score. Whites and nulls added up to 1%, do not know or did not respond were 3%.

Simone Tebet (MDB)’s 2pp growth – now at 6% -, which is technically tied with Ciro Gomes (PDT) – with 8% – at the 2pp margin of error limit, and Soraya’s score occur the following week to the presidential debate organized by the bandin which both stood out, and the beginning of free electoral propaganda.

second round

In the runoff simulation, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 53% to 40%, up from 52% to 39% in the August 29 poll. Lula would beat Ciro by 46% to 35% and Simone by 48% to 32%. Ciro would beat Bolsonaro by 49% to 39%. In an eventual second round between Bolsonaro and Simone, the senator would win by 46% to 40%.

government assessment

In the survey, the Bolsonaro government was considered bad or terrible by 46% of respondents, compared to 45% in the previous one, excellent or good by 33% (34% in the previous one) and regular by 19% (20% in the previous survey). Bolsonaro’s rule is disapproved by 57%, compared to 55% in the previous one, and approved by 38%, (40% in the past).

The survey was carried out between Friday, 2nd, and Sunday, 4th, with 2 thousand voters, confidence interval of 95%, margin of error of 2 pp and is registered with the TSE under the number BR-01786/2022.