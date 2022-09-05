Lula promises readjustment above inflation for the minimum wage in a campaign in ABC Paulista | Elections 2022

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, promised this Sunday (4) that if elected, he will annually readjust the minimum wage by percentages above the inflation of the period – that is, with real salary gain. The promise was made in a campaign agenda in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

At the meeting with domestic workers, Lula said that the readjustments will be made via a presidential decree and that he will have “to make a very big effort”, because it is necessary to “start doing what needs to be done”.

“First, the minimum wage will be readjusted every year by decree,” said the candidate.

In the statement, Lula did not explicitly mention a readjustment above inflation. The policy of valuing the minimum wage, however, is part of the candidacy’s government plan and was implemented in the Dilma Rousseff administrations, between 2011 and 2016.

Last week, the Jair Bolsonaro government sent the proposal for the 2023 Budget to Congress. The text provides for a minimum wage of R$ 1,302 next year – an adjustment of 7.41% that only restores the expected inflation. Lula criticized the figure.

“In their commitments, astonishingly, there is not even an increase in the minimum wage, there is not even a readjustment of the Income Tax table and there is not the continuity of Emergency Aid. [Auxílio Brasil]. So, we need to prepare ourselves not to fall for the lie. Because a Pharisee lies, and we cannot believe these lies because we will bitter the bread that the devil has kneaded in the coming periods”, said Lula.

According to information from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 56.7 million people in Brazil, of which 24.2 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

The candidate took advantage of the meeting to attack the best-positioned opponent in the presidential race, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“So, this citizen spends all his time deceiving society. [Bolsonaro] gave this emergency salary now of R$ 600. You remember that he wanted to give R$ 200. Congress approved R$ 600, he later took it to R$ 400. Now, as the elections are getting close, he decided to return to R$ $ 600, decided to help a taxi, decided to help a truck driver until December”, he recalled.

The candidate also criticized the decree that released the possession and possession of weapons in Brazil in 2019. Lula stated that “whoever is buying weapons must be the PCC and the Comando Vermelho”.

“The crooks are buying it. The crooks don’t steal any more guns from the police, they’re buying new, zero kilometer, discounted and legalized. So, it’s the best thing that is happening for crooks in this country. It’s the best. a gun was very difficult. Today, the liar, he legalized the purchase of a gun”, he added.