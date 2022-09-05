Lula talks about readjusting the SUS table and strengthening public education

posted on 09/04/2022 21:51



(credit: Ricardo Stuckert)

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT, spoke with domestic workers at the ABC Metalworkers Union, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) this Sunday (4/9). The PT received from the workers a letter with the demands of the category, in case he is elected the new president of Brazil.

Lula focused his speech on topics such as health and education. On the subject of public health, Lula highlighted the difficulties in meeting the specialties of care and defended the proposal to increase the revenue of the Unified Health System (SUS) and bring the network of specialists to the public structure.

“When you go, and the doctor asks for a specialist, if there is a specialist on your street, that’s where you go. You don’t have to wait. Most people wait and never get service. They die without being attended to by specialists. For that, we will need to improve the revenue to be able to have more money to put in the SUS, and we will have to increase the rate that the SUS pays, because sometimes the SUS pays well for one area, it pays poorly for the other”, he pointed out.

Lula once again highlighted the importance of women for the country, a movement he has been making in recent days. The former president said he was proud to have nominated the first woman for the presidency of the Republic. “Dilma (Rousseff) was removed from the government for a dirty trick, she was taken away for a bicycle ride that he (President Jair Bolsonaro) said she gave”, she said. “That guy who voted to take her out, he doesn’t even get a bike ride: she gives motorcycles, every day there are motorcycles. Motorcycle or horseback riding. Did you notice that he doesn’t have the courage to hold a rally? And when he goes, it’s to rally with the military, with his militants. That is, he does not mix with the poor people because he knows that he lies too much,” she criticized.

Vice-presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin endorsed his running mate’s argument by saying that good government starts with the campaign. “And the government program is done like this, listening, dialoguing and participating and not doing motorcycle riding or jet skiing, but together with the population”, he said. “Day 2, in democracy, the people are in charge, the people choose. How can you choose who is against democracy? Which is against the vote, and not just the electronic ballot box, but also against the popular vote”, questioned Lula’s deputy.

Alckmin also said that election is comparison. “In relation to education, we had five ministers of education in this period of Bozo, which made education go backwards. Lula, on the other hand, will be the president of early childhood,” he said.

On education, Lula also defended better quality in public education and the expansion of vacancies in higher education. When we left it already had 8 million. And I want it to be 20, I want it to be 15, I want it to be 30 (millions). The more you have, the better,” she stressed. “Investing in the education of a child is the most important investment a country can make in the world”.

About his main opponent, the former president criticized him calling him a liar – especially when it comes to religion. “The biggest lie he tells a day is calling up Jesus all the time. You here must have evangelicals, you know in his eyes that he is lying. He uses the name of Jesus in vain, which is to try to deceive the good faith of Christian women and men in this country. We want to establish another relationship with society,” he said.