Man armed with knife attacks police officer and shot in upscale neighborhood of BH – Gerais

The suspect was taken to the Joo XXIII Emergency Hospital and underwent surgery. (photo: reproduction)

A 25-year-old man, armed with a knife, was arrested after assaulting a police officer on Saturday afternoon (03), in Bairro So Pedro, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the Military Police, residents of Bairro Sion called the PM reporting that a man was threatening people with a knife.

After searching for the suspect, he was found in the neighboring neighborhood sleeping, but still in possession of the knife.

According to the incident, the military then surrounded the man and told him to drop the weapon. The man refused and ran towards one of the agents to attack him.

The suspect was shot by a rubber bullet but still managed to hit one of the police officers.

At that moment, the other agents fired and he was hit with pistol shots.

The man was immobilized and taken to the Joo XXIII Emergency Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is under police escort.

In addition to the puncture of the knife, the policeman attacked by the suspect was hit by one of the shots in the buttocks.

He was also treated at Hospital de Pronto-Socorro Joo XXIII and is doing well.

The knife was seized and the Civil Police were called. The case will be handled by the Military Police Internal Affairs.