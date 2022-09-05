Man dies after being stabbed and firing five shots at disaffected

Victim who died was found by firefighters inside a vehicle after being hit by a knife blow (photo: William Tardelli / Publicity)

A 40-year-old man died after being hit by a knife during a bar fight this Sunday morning (4/9) in Arax, Alto Paranaba. The author also ended up being shot by the victim by five gunshots and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to information from the incident attended by the Arax Fire Department, around 7 am, the garrison was called to go to Rua Terncio Pereira, at the height of the Santo Antnio neighborhood.

At the scene, the military came across one of the victims, Maurcio Xavier Silva Jnior, inside a vehicle, sitting in the passenger seat, with a perforation in the chest region and a lot of blood loss. There was a rock on top of the car’s hood, and the front windows were broken.

The other involved, 33 years old, reported that he was shot five times with a firearm by the victim in which he stabbed.

Both were sent in serious condition to the Emergency Care Unit (UPa) in Arax, but Maurcio could not resist.

The Military Police and the technical expertise of the Civil Police were at the scene to record the occurrence and investigate the motives that led to the crime.