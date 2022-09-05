Mansur highlights Botafogo’s imposition in victory over Fortaleza: ‘It was a mature and safe performance’

O Botafogo won and convinced. The alvinegra performance in the 3-1 triumph over Strengththis Sunday, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian championshipwas highlighted by the commentator Carlos Eduardo Mansuron “Bom Dia Rio”, on TV Globo.

– Botafogo got a victory, a result far from being negligible, against a Fortaleza that had won the last five games, was the leader of the second round and gave a scare right after the ball came out. From then on, Botafogo was imposing itself, mainly with the marçal on the left side, he made the best moves. got scared with Rafaelfell unconscious and left with an important performance by the doctor, following international concussion protocol – recalled Mansur.

– Eduardo scored goals, another good highlight for Botafogo, who made his debut in Tiquinho Soares, in the constant reconstruction that is going through this year. Gatito made two saves in a row on the penalty kick, the team had a bit of a struggle, until Marçal scored a beautiful goal – he continued.

The commentator praised Luís Castro by the changes in the second round, braking the beginning of pressure from the rival.

– Fortaleza is very brave, they took out a defender and put on an attacker, Botafogo went through some instability, but Luís Castro reinforced the defense and controlled the game again. It was a very mature and safe performance by Botafogo – completed Mansur.