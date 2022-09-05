Maria Lina forgets Whindersson Nunes and starts romance with businessman | famous

It seems that the line has gone to digital influencer Maria Lina. After ‘rehearsing’ a reconciliation with comedian Whindersson Nunesthe blogger may have turned the page and struck up a romance with businessman Valmir Wanderley. According to information released by the celebrity profile “Segue a Cami”, Maria is traveling alongside her new affair.

Also according to information released by the celebrity news profile on Instagram, the two were caught together enjoying the wonders of the city of Maceió, in Alagoas. The romantic involvement would not have started now, as, records showed the two enjoying a show together, days ago.

Valmir Wanderley is 27 years old and is a businessman in the events area. On social networks, the boy often shares photos at parties and clubs with famous friends, such as actress and presenter Maisa Silva. Both Maria Lina, and the boy named as her newest affair, have shared photos and videos of their passage through Maceió. However, the two have not appeared together, so far, on their respective social networks.

It is worth remembering that in June, Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina rehearsed a return to their relationship. The two traveled together to Egypt. The information was revealed exclusively by EM OFF columnist, Fábia Oliveira. Later, the two ended up being caught walking together hand in hand through a hotel in the region.

Whindersson and Maria did not like to see the video leaked on social networks and complained about the lack of privacy: “Uncomfortable and invasive. Intimate moments exposed… very boring. So many people go out of their way to be in the spotlight, why not focus on them and leave those who really value description alone?”wrote Maria Lina.

The youtuber also complained about the exposure: “One year we had and we lost our baby, on the 31st. Two adult people try to heal their pain as they feel better. We thought, why not get to know a place and culture that we have never seen up close? Perhaps the nostalgia that we will never be able to undo will pass a little on to both of them. All the Brazilians I met I said that, and I asked them to respect it or, I don’t know, post it later, something I didn’t even need to say, you know?”began by saying Whindersson Nunes.

“But it really is like a zoo, there’s no explanation to make you understand. I know that I am a public person and I understand that people are interested in people’s lives. This is how we live and make a living. But not everything in life is ‘having a crush’ and ‘shipping’ people. There are people who just want to spend a few days of peace and heal pains they never thought they would need to heal and wouldn’t read all kinds of opinions and judgments during a mourning “added the comedian at the time.

Maria Lina and businessman Walmir Vanderlei (Reproduction)

