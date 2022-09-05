“Marriage is submission”, says Eduardo Bolsonaro’s wife

Heloísa Bolsonaro spoke at an event for women in Novo Hamburgo (RS): “Be submissive to a man who is submissive to God, who is God-fearing”

247 – Heloisa Bolsonaro was one of the speakers at the event entitled “Women for Life and for the Family”, organized by the women’s wing of the PL and which brought together about 4,000 supporters of Jair Bolsonaro this Saturday (3), in Novo Hamburgo (RS), the 40 kilometers from Porto Alegre. In addition to Eduardo Bolsonaro’s wife, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and the former Minister of Women, Damares Alves, participated. One of the organizers was Denise Lorenzoni, wife of the former minister and candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul Onyx Lorenzoni (PL).

For Heloisa, who is a Christian, society walks away from God. “Many people have lost the meaning of marriage.”

Heloisa spoke about her role in her husband’s political activities and defined marriage as “submission”.

She said that, when she was still dating, she told Eduardo that he was smart and hardworking, and that he could do something besides politics, reports a report by the Universa portal.

Today, he says he is ashamed of the proposal. “I realized it’s a mission. And if that’s his mission, it’s mine too. Marriage is submission,” he exclaimed. “Be submissive to a man who is submissive to God, who is God-fearing,” he then advised.

“Make no mistake, no woman is unsubmissive, independent and free,” he added, noting that his sentence could be seen with astonishment.

Heloísa also criticized feminism. For her, the movement devalued the home, human life and the male figure. “We need a man with testosterone, a masculine man.”

