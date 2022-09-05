‘Mars Um’: the story of a Brazilian family chosen for the Oscar – 05/09/2022

On Monday morning (5), the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Visual Arts released the name of the feature film chosen to represent the country at next year’s Oscar ceremony.

“Mars One,” which hits national screens on August 25, premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, one of independent film’s biggest events.

Much praised, the feature directed by Gabriel Martins will compete for a spot in the category of Best International Film of the award.

At first, the film was in the running with 27 other productions. After a first selection, Marte Um disputed the voter’s preference alongside “A Viagem de Pedro”, by Laís Bodanzky; “The Mother”, by Cristiano Burlan; “Carvão”, by Carolina Markowicz; “Pacificado”, by Paxton Winters and “Paloma”, by Marcelo Gomes, according to information released by film critic Filippo Pitanga.

“The choice of Marte Um to represent Brazil at the 2023 Oscars was a democratic and important decision by the jury. The film is about affection and hope, about the possibility of continuing to dream in the midst of so many economic and political difficulties. Brazilian cinema, with narrative and technical quality, which is being made today, representing the diversity of the country”, said Bárbara Cariry, president of the Brazilian Academy of Cinema commission.

The story presents the Martins family, who live peacefully on the fringes of a large Brazilian city after the inauguration of a far-right president. As a lower-middle-class black family, they feel the strain of their new reality.

Tercia, the mother, reinterprets her world after an unexpected encounter leaves her wondering if she is cursed. Her husband, Wellington, puts all his hopes on the career of his son, Deivinho, who, wanting to please his father, follows his ambitions, despite secretly aspiring to study astrophysics and colonize Mars.

Meanwhile, eldest daughter Eunice falls in love with a free-spirited young woman and wonders if it’s time to leave home.

In addition to directing, Gabriel Martins also wrote the screenplay for the film, starring Cícero Lucas, Carlos Francisco and Camilla Damião. Mars One is still showing in theaters.

The strength of real Brazilians

for the columnist splash Flavia Guerra, “Marte Um” brings the strength of real Brazilians who dream, despite everything.

For Flavia, “the connection with life, with everything simple and sublime, of a typical Brazilian family brought the sincerity, affection and dreams that Brazilian spectators are looking for” are the reason for so much identification and the strength of the long by Gabriel Martins.

“In telling the story of this family, which struggles to continue dreaming in a Brazil that does not give opportunities to those who, like the Martins, do not have high purchasing power and depend on jobs to balance their bills and plans for a better future , “Marte Um” captivates audiences like few recent Brazilian films”, writes the columnist.