Matuê takes rap and skateboarding culture to the Sunset Stage and protests against Bolsonaro | Rock in Rio 2022

Minutes before the rapper Matuê opens the third day of the Sunset Stage, a heavy rain fell on the City of Rock.

But the weather lasted a few minutes, and artist and audience entered the symbiosis that was already announced before the show started.

Matuê sings Charlie Brown Jr during a concert at Sunset

Toward the end of the presentation — which lasted just under an hour — Matuê made a silent protest against the President of the Republic, lifting a skateboard with the phrase “Out Bozo” during the song “Kenny G”.

Accompanied by a band of sharp musicians, Matuê started the sequence of hits that, most of the time, is about overcoming and relationships of the young peripheral’s reality.

This content is framed by a strong presence of skate culture — not coincidentally, several skaters performed tricks during the presentation on the ramps installed on the sides and back of the stage.

Skaters do tricks at Sunset during Matuê show

The audience sang in chorus the sequence of songs by the artist: “Máquina do tempo”, “Cogulândia”, “Banco”, “Before”, “Gorila Purple” and “Anos Luz”, one of the rapper’s first hits.

Soon after, to the sound of “777X666”, the show came to an end.