Meet Jessica Senra’s new boyfriend

The line moved and, almost a year after breaking up with lawyer Daniel Keller, journalist Jessica Senra appeared with a new love. This is Yuri Smarcevscki, owner of the Saveiro restaurant, which is located in Comércio, in Salvador.

The presenter of Bahia Meio Dia, from Rede Bahia, wrote a romantic statement on her Instagram earlier this Sunday afternoon (4), showing that she is quite in love and happy. “And I thought I would never fall in love again in my life…”, she captioned the photos she posted.

Yuri is from the same family as Ivan Smarcevscki, a renowned architect who signed several projects in Salvador, such as Porto Trapiche, in Contorno, Wall Street Empresarial, in Paralela. In addition, Jessica’s new boyfriend is also part of the Yacht Club da Bahia restaurant located in Ladeira da Barra.

Breakup with Daniel Keller

The two assumed the relationship in October 2018. Daniel is a criminal lawyer and was known for defending the family of the brothers Emanuel and Emanuele Dias, who were killed in an accident in the Ondina region, by doctor Kátia Vargas.

The courtship lasted until October 2021. After the end of the romance, a possible affair between Jessica Senra and musician Manno Góes took over social media. Despite the rumors, both did not assume that something was going on and the supposed gossip disappeared.