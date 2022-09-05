Mega Drive: the 9 best-selling games for the console

O Mega Drive (or Genesis) was one of the most popular video games of the 1990s. It was released in 1988 in Japan and in 1989 in North America, featuring new colors, graphics and sounds – in addition to many games. the console of sega became very important for entertainment, and to this day it is considered one of the most successful video games in history.

It was based on the arcade board System 16, which had great titles released in arcades and which were later ported. Its initial marketing campaign even took advantage of this a lot.

The reign of Sega’s console only ended with the arrival of the PlayStation, in 1994. And in that time, many copies of games were sold. But in the end, what were the mega drive games more popular among the players? In this publication, we will list these games.

Best-selling Mega Drive/Genesis games in history

1. Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

The best-selling Mega Drive/Genesis game in history was Sonic the Hedgehogfirst released in North America in June 1991. The title has amassed around 15 million copies soldbut there is a partial justification: the game came with the console when purchased.

two. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992)

The second best-selling game when we talk about the Mega Drive was the continuation of Sonic, with over 6 million copies sold. This is considered by many to be the best game in the franchise, which featured the beloved two-tailed fox tailsadded the multiplayer mode it’s the Super Sonic – the faster, near-indestructible version of the blue hedgehog.

3. Disney’s Aladdin (1993)

The game produced by Virgin Interactive and Disney Interactive Studios sold from 3 million to 4 million copies (depending on the source consulted) and earned a place among classic games largely for innovating in its graphics technology. Another interesting detail is that only the version of Aladdin for Mega Drive had a sword implemented in gameplay.

Honorable Mention: Sonic, the Hedgehog 3 / Sonic & Knuckles (1994)

Two other games that can share the third position of this list with Aladdin are Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckleswhich together sold around 4 million copies.

4. NBA Jam (1994)

the game of midway revolutionized basketball games and adopted the character scanning technology by real people, which was new at the time. This was the first title in the series NBA Jam and sold nearly 2 million copies (1.93 million in the United States).

5. Mortal Kombat II (1994)

This sim was the pioneering game in the 16-bit era to use character digitization technology with real people, with 1.78 million copies sold. The Mega Drive version added different fatalities when compared to the arcade game, but the gameplay was the same, conquering fans also for its familiarity.

6. Street Fighter II: Champion Edition (1993)

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition was released in arcades in 1992 as the first of several updated versions of Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. It arrived on the Mega Drive in 1993 and added about 1.65 million copies. Some of the main changes this summer of the game were the addition of Shadaloo Bosses as playable characters and mirrored matches.

7. Altered Beast (1989)

The oldest game on this list, but still among the best sellers, is Altered Beatswith about 1.4 million copies in the United States. Originally, this was the game that came with the Mega Drive before it was replaced by Sonic the Hedgehog.