Mega-Sena accumulates again and the prize reaches R$ 60 million

posted on 04/09/2022 16:43 / updated on 04/09/2022 17:01



(credit: Agência Brasil)

No bet matched the six Mega-Sena numbers drawn on Saturday (3/9). With that, the contest accumulates again and the prize will reach the value of R$ 60 million. The numbers drawn were: 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53. The next contest will take place on Thursday (4/9).







Players who match five numbers won BRL 49,051.86. And those who match 4 of the 6 numbers drawn won a prize worth R$988.29.

learn how to play

Mega-Sena pays the prize in millions for the winning bet of the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To fulfill the dream of being the next millionaire or millionaire, it is necessary to dial from six to 15 numbers on the steering wheel.