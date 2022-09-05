Minas Gerais film will represent Brazil at the 2023 Oscars

In the photo, the protagonist of 'Mars UM', a black teenager from
The film, shot in Contagem, had been pre-selected last week along with the features ‘Me’, ‘A Viagem de Pedro’, ‘Carvo’, ‘Pacificado’ and ‘Paloma’. (photo: Disclosure/Reproduction)

The film “Marte Um”, by Gabriel Martins from Minas Gerais, was chosen to represent Brazil in the Best International Film category (formerly Best Foreign Film) at the 2023 Oscars. The decision was announced this Monday morning (5/9) by Brazilian Academy of Film and Arts.

In all, 28 films competed to participate in the 95th edition of the annual awards promoted by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, scheduled for March 12, 2023. Last week, in addition to “Mars One”, five films were shortlisted, being “A Me”, “A Viagem de Pedro”, “Carvo”, “Pacificado” and “Paloma”.

See the trailer:

Film was recorded in Contagem

The feature film, shot in Contagem, Belo Horizonte’s Metropolitan Region, tells the story of a black boy in the countryside of Minas Gerais, the son of a doorman and a cleaning service provider, who dreams of becoming a NASA astronaut. That’s why the little boy spends his day watching lectures and videos about astronomy on the internet.

Produced by Filmes de Plstico, in co-production with Canal Brasil, “Marte Um” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival (USA), and arrived in Brazilian cinemas on the 25th. The film also received four awards at the Gramado: Best Film by the Popular Jury, Best Screenplay, Special Jury Award and Best Musical Score.

This is the second film by filmmaker Gabriel Martins — the first solo, without the partnership of Maurilio Martins, with whom he made “No corao do Mundo”.

In all, 19 judges participated in today’s selection: Andr Pellenz, Barbara Cariry, Cavi Borges, David Frana Mendes, Eduardo Ades, Guilherme Faza Zenha, Jeferson De, Joo Daniel Tikhomiroff, Joo Federici, Jos Geraldo Couto, Juliana Sakae, Marcelo Serrado , Maria Ceia de Paula, Patricia Pillar, Petra Costa, Renata Almeida, Talize Sayegh, Waldemar Dalenogare Neto and Zelito Viana.

