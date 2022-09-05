Minas Gerais film will represent Brazil at the 2023 Oscars

The film “Marte Um”, by Gabriel Martins from Minas Gerais, was chosen to represent Brazil in the Best International Film category (formerly Best Foreign Film) at the 2023 Oscars. The decision was announced this Monday morning (5/9) by Brazilian Academy of Film and Arts.
See the trailer:
Film was recorded in Contagem
The feature film, shot in Contagem, Belo Horizonte’s Metropolitan Region, tells the story of a black boy in the countryside of Minas Gerais, the son of a doorman and a cleaning service provider, who dreams of becoming a NASA astronaut. That’s why the little boy spends his day watching lectures and videos about astronomy on the internet.
Produced by Filmes de Plstico, in co-production with Canal Brasil, “Marte Um” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival (USA), and arrived in Brazilian cinemas on the 25th. The film also received four awards at the Gramado: Best Film by the Popular Jury, Best Screenplay, Special Jury Award and Best Musical Score.
In all, 19 judges participated in today’s selection: Andr Pellenz, Barbara Cariry, Cavi Borges, David Frana Mendes, Eduardo Ades, Guilherme Faza Zenha, Jeferson De, Joo Daniel Tikhomiroff, Joo Federici, Jos Geraldo Couto, Juliana Sakae, Marcelo Serrado , Maria Ceia de Paula, Patricia Pillar, Petra Costa, Renata Almeida, Talize Sayegh, Waldemar Dalenogare Neto and Zelito Viana.