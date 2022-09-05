MINIMUM WAGE 2023: Government reveals NEW VALUE for next year; see how much

Attention Brazilians. At the moment, the Federal Government is already carrying out the forecast of the minimum wage value of 2023. The current estimate is that the national floor for next year will increase by R$90, that is, from the current R$1,212 to R$1,302.

On August 31, the text with the proposal was sent to the National Congress. The new value of the minimum wage was presented in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), delivered to parliamentarians.

As stated in the document, the minimum wage value of 2023 only refers to inflation-related correction, measured based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Despite the variations, which are constantly increasing, a rise in inflation of 7.41% is being projected for this year. It is worth remembering, however, that the amount can be changed until the beginning of 2023, when this year’s inflation will be defined.

2023 minimum salary without real gain

At first, with the correction of the minimum wage according to the INPC percentage, the Federal Government indicates that it will not give a real increase for Brazilians. In fact, the salary increase is just a replacement for inflation. That means workers just won’t lose purchasing power.

It’s as if the salary increase only served to compensate for the purchasing capacity that Brazilians have. In practice, citizens will not be able to buy what they already bought, but they will not be able to increase their purchasing power any further.

Until 2019, the floor received a real gain, as it was not only adjusted for inflation. At the time, the calculation was based on the GDP of the previous two years and the inflation related to the INPC.

Minimum wage for 2023 has impacts of the INSS readjustment and other benefits

The readjustment in 2023 minimum wage not only influence the lives of salaried workers, but also impact the value of benefits granted by the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

Other sectors impacted by the correction of the national minimum are unemployment insurance, PIS/Pasep salary bonus and Continuous Cash Benefit (BCP-Loas).

BPC

I also pay for INSSthe Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) grants a monthly benefit equal to the national floor to low-income citizens who are disabled or who are over 65 years of age.

Unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance is an allowance paid to workers dismissed without just cause. The minimum amount provided is equivalent to the minimum wage in force, so there is a monetary correction when the floor is readjusted.

The benefit can be paid between 3 to 5 installments, depending on the number of times the citizen has already requested the aid. In addition, the distributed value considers the average of the last three wages received by the worker.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

Unlike the previous item, the salary bonus PIS/Pasep grants, at most, a benefit in the amount of one minimum wage. Release occurs when the worker performs his activities during the 12 months in the base year.

When the period of work is less than 12 months, the citizen will receive a benefit proportional to the working time. In this case, it is enough to divide the value of the national floor by 12, and consider that each installment corresponds to a month of the year. Then add each one according to the number of months worked.

Evolution of the minimum wage

The current minimum wage, that is, from 2022, is equivalent to R$ 1,212. The value was established based on the INPC calculated in 2021, which totaled 10.02%. The value represents a not very significant evolution of the floor over the years. See below:

May 2004: R$ 260.00;

May 2005: BRL 300.00;

April 2006: BRL 350.00;

April 2007: BRL 380.00;

March 2008: BRL 415.00;

February 2009: BRL 465.00;

January 2010: BRL 510.00;

January 2011: BRL 545.00;

January 2012: BRL 622.00;

January 2013: BRL 678.00;

January 2014: BRL 724.00;

January 2015: BRL 788.00;

January 2016: BRL 880.00;

January 2017: BRL 937.00;

January 2018: BRL 954.00;

January 2019: BRL 998.00;

January 2020: BRL 1,045.00;

January 2021: BRL 1,100.00;

January 2022: BRL 1,212.00.

Minimum wage 2023 and purchasing power

As the name suggests, purchasing power is the ability of citizens to buy something. By raising wages only in accordance with the constitutional obligation to restore such power, the Government only maintains the current system.

Thus, the citizen will have an increase in his income, but he will basically not feel any difference, since the additional value only serves to accompany the rise in inflation. He won’t gain anything beyond this level.

To illustrate with an even more practical situation, we can say that the worker will receive the raise, but will not feel anything because the products are also more expensive. Thus, the elevation will only serve for him to continue buying what he already bought before.

It is in this context that it is stated that the increase based on inflation is not a real increase in the minimum wage. After all, the citizen will not have the power to buy more than what he already bought before.