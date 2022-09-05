Ministry bans snack factory after death of dogs – Country

A snack and animal feed factory was closed today (2) after the death of nine dogs in Minas Gerais and São Paulo. Inspectors from the Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply decided to close it after inspecting the company’s unit. Bassar Industria e Comercio Ltdain guarulhos (SP).

The Ministry of Agriculture also determined the national recall of all batches of snacks of the brand, under the suspicion of contamination by toxic substances. It will be up to the company to collect and store the snacks in warehouses it owns.

The products identified with a well-founded suspicion of contamination are the liver-flavored Every Day snacks (lot 3554) and Dental Care (lot 3467). In a note, the Ministry of Agriculture informed that the measures are preventive and that they can be changed according to the result of the investigations.

During the inspection, the inspection team of the Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin collected samples of the products, which will be analyzed by the laboratories of the Ministry of Agriculture. In relation to the closing of the factory, the unit can be reopened after the presentation of all the information required by the ministry.

According to an investigation by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, nine dogs died after ingesting the snacks from the two lots. Six deaths occurred in Belo Horizonte, one in Piumhi (MG) and two in the city of São Paulo.

In a statement, Bassar Pet Food informed that it is collaborating with the investigations and that it has hired a specialized company to inspect all production processes and machinery at the factory in Guarulhos. In the text, the company said it had contacted all suppliers to track the inputs used and offered the email [email protected] for consumers to ask questions.