Mion wears a look of more than R$ 11 thousand on the third day

Marcos Mion has been present at Rock in Rio and it would not have been different this Sunday night.

The presenter was at Globo’s studio at the event and wore a lime green Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt valued at R$6316.

The designer look did not stop there and Mion combined the blouse with sneakers, as one would imagine the presenter would do, after all he is even a collector.

The one chosen was Nike’s Air Jordan 1 KO model, released in collaboration with singer Billie Eilish. The pair of sneakers is valued at up to R$5733.

On the second day of the event, Mion wore a luxury sweatshirt by the Louis Vuitton brand, for R$15,600.

Mion showed the first Rock in Rio that he enjoyed with his family, while enjoying Jason Derulo’s show. The presenter also took the opportunity to show behind the scenes of the broadcast to his children and his wife.

Marcos Mion joins the festival’s team of presenters, which also counts with the presence of ex-BBB Ana Clara and Didi Wagner, Mion’s colleague from the MTV days.

Celebrities are present on the third day of Rock in Rio