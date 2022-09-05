Mion wears a look of more than R$ 11 thousand on the third day

Marcos Mion has been present at Rock in Rio and it would not have been different this Sunday night.

The presenter was at Globo’s studio at the event and wore a lime green Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt valued at R$6316.

The designer look did not stop there and Mion combined the blouse with sneakers, as one would imagine the presenter would do, after all he is even a collector.

The one chosen was Nike’s Air Jordan 1 KO model, released in collaboration with singer Billie Eilish. The pair of sneakers is valued at up to R$5733.

On the second day of the event, Mion wore a luxury sweatshirt by the Louis Vuitton brand, for R$15,600.

Mion showed the first Rock in Rio that he enjoyed with his family, while enjoying Jason Derulo’s show. The presenter also took the opportunity to show behind the scenes of the broadcast to his children and his wife.

Marcos Mion joins the festival’s team of presenters, which also counts with the presence of ex-BBB Ana Clara and Didi Wagner, Mion’s colleague from the MTV days.

Celebrities are present on the third day of Rock in Rio

Yasmin Brunet on the third day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/ Agnews

1 / 13

Yasmin Brunet

The actress and model Yasmin Brunet appeared with an all black look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/ Agnews

Bianca Andrade enjoys the third day of Rock in Rio and talks about her single phase - Webert Belicio/Agnews

two / 13

Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa)

The former BBB and businesswoman, Bianca Andrade, better known as Boca Rosa, bet on a denim look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Lorena Comparato, Glaucia Figueira in 'Rensga Hits', enjoys the third day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

3 / 13

Lorena Comparato

The actress of “Rensga Hits”, Lorena Comparato, bet on an animal print look for the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Taís Araujo enjoys Rock in Rio with her husband and children - Brazil News

4 / 13

Tais Araujo

Actress Taís Araujo was present on the third day of Rock in Rio. Her husband Lázaro Ramos and their children were also present

Brazil News

Larissa Tomasia enjoys the 3rd day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

5 / 13

Larissa Tomasia

Former BBB Larissa Tomasia put her abs to play in a top and jeans to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Aline Borges, the Zuleica from 'Pantanal', on the third day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

6 / 13

Aline Borges

Actress Aline Borges, Zuleica from “Pantanal”, appeared to enjoy the third day of the festival with a look inspired by the soap opera, animal print

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Paolla Oliveira on the third day of Rock in Rio - Leo Franco/Agnews

7 / 13

Paola Oliveira

Actress Paolla Oliveira was present on the third day of Rock in Rio

Leo Franco/Agnews

Juliette enjoys the third day of Rock in Rio with an all black look - Webert Belicio/Agnews

8 / 13

Juliette enjoys the 3rd day of RiR

The singer and former BBB Juliette bet on an all black low-cut look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Carlinhos Maia and her husband, Lucas Guimarães enjoy the 3rd day of Rock in Rio - Agnews

9 / 13

Carlinhos Maia and her husband

Carlinhos Maia and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, enjoyed the third day of Rock in Rio. The digital influencer said again that he will not take a political stand and denied a crisis with her husband

Agnews

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach on the third day of Rock in Rio - Agnews

10 / 13

Larissa Manuela and André Luiz

The couple Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach were present on the third day of Rock in Rio

Agnews

Bruna Marquezine bets on a denim look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio - Vitor Pereira/AGNEWS

11 / 13

Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Marquezine bets on a denim look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Vitor Pereira/AGNEWS

Eva Huck, daughter of Luciano Huck, next to Helena Faro, daughter of Rodrigo Faro - Webert Belicio/Agnews

12 / 13

Eva Huck and Helena Faro

Children are also present! Eva Huck, daughter of Luciano Huck, next to Helena Faro, daughter of Rodrigo Faro

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel on the third day of Rock in Rio - Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

13 / 13

Marquezine and Sasha Maenghel

Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel posed together on the third day of Rock in Rio

Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

