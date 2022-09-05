Miriam Leitão sees “selective vision” in those who do not criticize Bolsonaro’s lewdness in the tax area

Journalist Miriam Leitão criticized in her Sunday column on Globo the economists who criticize PT administrations for choices in the fiscal area but do not do the same with the Bolsonaro government, which in her analysis committed “lambanças”, “descalabros” and committed “gambiarras” .

Read excerpts:

Economists with fiscal concerns who do not see the debacle that is the Bolsonaro government in this area have a selective view. The government pierced the ceiling several times, cycled precatorios, made wrong choices, used crises as a license to spend without discretion and set up tax bombs. The mistakes made by the PT are exploited to the full by these analysts, who, however, do not seem to be bothered by the same mistakes made now. In this space, I have always criticized the gaps and distortions in PT governments. With the same rule, I warn of the legacy that will be left of the current administration that will weigh in the coming years.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ statements on Thursday are emblematic of the way in which public accounts are managed. On the same day that he displayed his unrealistic pride, saying that Brazil is growing more than China, he spoke of declaring calamity. The use of this instrument, provided for in Brazilian tax laws, was trivialized and became a license to escape from the entire system of public accounts. In July, an emergency was declared to make an opportunistic and electoral increase in social benefits. Now, the minister is waving at the calamity to try to sustain the electoral fraud that Bolsonaro is already committing by promising to keep the benefit at that amount, but not include it in the Budget. (…)

The government takes advantage of the strong increase in revenue to say that it is making a serious fiscal adjustment. It didn’t, and the proof is that the deficit returns next year. The government has relied on temporary revenues, such as anticipated dividends, and has benefited from commodity revenues, which are volatile. On the expense side, it has been postponing expenses, making adjustments to the cash register.(…)

What doesn’t make sense is to point out the PT’s past mistakes and not make the same charge about the mess of recent years. Bolsonaro destabilized the spending ceiling, used calamity and emergency decrees as hacks for uncontrolled expenses and contracted various distortions that will dawn on the next president’s table the day after his inauguration.