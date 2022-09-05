Monkeypox can cause heart problems, study says

A 31-year-old man diagnosed with monkeypox developed an acute myocarditis infection about a week after the onset of symptoms. The case was published in JACC: Case Reports on Friday (2).

According to scientists, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral infection. The condition has been linked to smallpox infection, a more aggressive virus. “The smallpox virus may have tropism [habilidade de um organismo de crescer em resposta a um estímulo] by myocardial tissue or cause immune-mediated damage to the heart,” they wrote.

When he sought medical help, the patient had had symptoms of monkeypox for five days, including malaise, myalgia, fever, and multiple swollen lesions on the face, hands, and genitals. Positive smallpox infection of the monkeys was confirmed with a PCR swab sample from a skin lesion. But the man returned to the ER three days later, reporting chest tightness that radiated down his left arm.

According to the study, the patient was admitted to an intensive care unit after a routine initial examination with clinical suspicion of acute myocarditis. the andelectrocardiogram initial showed that the rhythm from heart it was abnormal. Routine laboratory tests revealed elevated levels of C-reactive protein, creatine phosphokinase (CPK), troponin I high sensitivity and peptide natriuretic brain (BNP)—all can indicate stress injury to the heart.

Man had myocarditis days after onset of monkeypox symptoms Image: J Am Coll Cardiol Case Rep

The results of the cardiac magnetic resonance study performed on the patient were consistent with inflammation myocardial and diagnosis of acute myocarditis.

“This case highlights cardiac involvement as a potential complication associated with monkeypox infection,” said Ana Isabel Pinho, a physician in the cardiology department at Centro Hospitalar Universitário de São João in Portugal and lead author of the study, in a statement. .

“We believe that reporting this potential causal relationship can raise awareness in the scientific community and healthcare professionals of acute myocarditis as a possible complication associated with smallpox; and may be useful for the close monitoring of affected patients for the recognition of other complications in the future,” he said.

The analyzed patient was discharged after one week, with complete recovery. The authors said more research is needed to identify the link between monkeypox and heart damage.