Montana, new version of S10 and Silverado: GM prepares pickup truck offensive in 2023

After confirming that it will launch the new generation of Chevrolet Montana in Brazil in 2023, General Motors announced that pickup trucks will receive special attention next year. The company is preparing to invest in the segment that has grown by almost 50% in the last decade in the country – mainly driven by agribusiness.

“Chevrolet has a long tradition in pickup trucks and our plan is to have the best options for the consumer. Montana, S10 and Silverado are complementary size and purpose models. That’s why we are preparing news for each of them in 2023”, says Rodrigo Fioco, Product Marketing Director GM South America.

According to GM, the new Chevrolet Montana will be its first launch of the category in 2023. The compact-medium pickup will compete against Fiat Toro and Renault Oroch and, according to the manufacturer, “it will surprise in terms of acceleration and consumption”.

New Chevrolet Montana

The new Montana will be built from an elongated version of the GEM platform of the new Chevrolet Onix/Onix Plus and Tracker. With this, the pickup will be similar in size to the Fiat Toro, measuring just under 5 meters in length.

The new Chevrolet Montana should be equipped with a three-cylinder 1.2 turboflex engine, which in the Tracker Premier generates up to 133 horsepower and 21.4 kgfm of torque. However, this engine delivers considerably lower numbers than the 1.3 turboflex from Fiat Toro (185 hp) and Renault Oroch (170 hp) – torque of 27.5 kgfm in both.

The automatic transmission should be the six-speed already used in the Onix/Onix Plus and Tracker models, but a manual gearbox may be adopted in an entry-level version. There is also the question of whether the new Montana will have the option of four-wheel drive.

New version of S10

In addition to the new Montana, GM is also preparing to launch a new version of the S10. Currently, the medium pickup is sold in LS, LT, Z71, LTZ and High Country configurations, all powered by the 2.8 turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 51 kgfm of torque.

This version will anticipate the farewell to the current generation of the S10, which will be updated based on the new Colorado, recently presented in the United States (pictured above).

Silverado is coming too

In the second half of 2023 it will be Chevrolet Silverado’s turn to debut in our market. The large pickup will be marketed in Brazil to compete against RAM’s gasoline models and the Ford F-150.