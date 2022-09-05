Moro criticizes PT again on Twitter after being the target of an operation

(credit: Saulo Rolim/Podemos)


Former judge Sergio Moro, candidate for the Senate in Paraná for União Brasil, returned to criticize the PT on his Twitter account. “The person responsible for a corruption scheme worth billions of reais at Petrobras can be a candidate without being bothered. Now be very careful with the dangerous santinhos and the font size of the names of your opponent’s substitutes. The PT will not intimidate me, it never did. “, he wrote.



On Saturday (3/9), the judge was searched and apprehended by order of Judge Melissa de Azevedo Olivas, of the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR). Moro had his campaign material seized from his apartment after suspicions of irregularities.

The judge responded to a request from the Brazil Federation of Hope in Paraná, which accuses the former judge of trying to “hide” the alternates in the campaign material. The Brasil da Esperança Federation is made up of the PT, PCdoB and PV, according to the website of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

