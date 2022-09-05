Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion have 200 MP camera and more details leaked in videos

Motorola is getting ready to launch the Edge 30 Ultra, its new top-of-the-line phone that will hit the global market as a rebranded version of the Moto X30 Pro. The Edge 30 Fusion is also slated to hit the world as the “twin brother” of the Moto S30 Pro. This Sunday (04), leaks revealed the alleged promotional material of these devices. The popular leaker @evleaks published two videos on his Twitter that show the design and specifications of Motorola’s new cell phones. The Edge 30 Ultra stands out as the next flagship of the brand with a 200 MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 — such that they are highlighted in the promotional images. Check out:

It is possible to observe that the Edge 30 Ultra will have an identical look to the Moto X30 Pro with its large main lens accompanied by two auxiliary sensors arranged below. Under the hood, the smartphone works with Qualcomm’s most advanced and efficient platform that replaces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 used in the Edge X30. Other model specifications should include a 6.73-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 60 MP front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 50 watt fast charging.

















economy and market

03 Sep

















Motorola

02 Sep



The Edge 30 Fusion, in turn, targets the segment of “affordable top-of-the-line” phones with an extremely thin body, but which should not sacrifice its autonomy by keeping a good 4,400 mAh battery with 68 watt fast charging. To make it cheaper, the company chose to use the Snapdragon 888 Plus. See below:

Both cell phones are scheduled to be released next Thursday, September 8th. Serving as a complement to the trio, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is also expected to be launched as the mid-range option with the Snapdragon 695. In addition, we await the global debut of the Razr 2022, the brand’s foldable cell phone. It is worth remembering that Motorola has scheduled an event for the same date in Brazil, so the expectation is that at least three of the latest releases by the Chinese will be brought to the national market to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Are you planning to buy one of Motorola’s upcoming cell phones? Comment!

Possible Edge 30 Ultra Specifications





6.73-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Punch hole display, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1500 Hz touch sampling

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB of internal storage

60 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 12 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom

4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging

Android 12 with MyUx

Dimensions: 161.7 x 73.5 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 198 grams

See more!