Movements from the mining right confirm pre-Bolsonaro acts on 7 de Setembro

In Belo Horizonte, the September 7th act will take place at Praça da Liberdade (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) Right-wing movements confirmed acts in favor of the reelected candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in Belo Horizonte and other cities in the state. In the capital of Minas Gerais, the pre-Bolsonaro demonstration will take place at Praça da Liberdade at 10 am. The municipalities of Muria, Santa Luzia, Lagoa Santa and Sarzedo will also carry out the acts at the same time.

The presence of the candidate for the government of Minas Gerais, Carlos Viana (PL), is confirmed at the event. Bruno Engler, re-elected candidate for state deputy by the PL, will also be at the act, along with other politicians who support the president.

State organizes civil act

The Government of Minas Gerais will also hold a civic act on the 7th of September. However, the ceremony will be to celebrate the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. Governor Romeu Zema (New) guaranteed presence at the event.

The traditional parades of security troops will take place on Avenida Afonso Pena, starting at 9 am, with the participation of state police forces, including the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG), the Minas Gerais Fire Department (CBMMG) and the Civil Service of the State of Minas Gerais (PCMG).

With very close schedules, the acts in Belo Horizonte will count on the PMMG, which is organizing security schemes in the capital, but also throughout the state.