National Federation of Nurses speaks of “general strike”

In an injunction published this Sunday (4), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended the nursing salary floor and gave a period of 60 days for states, municipalities, and private sector entities to explain the economic impact of the new legislation.

The injunction of the Supreme Court minister responds to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals, Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which questioned the rule that sets the National Nursing Floor at R$ 4,750.

The measure had been sanctioned by Jair Bolsonaro and approved in the National Congress last month, after extensive debate and social mobilization of the category.

In an interview with Brazil de factothe president of the National Federation of Nurses (FNE), Shirley Morales, highlighted that Barroso’s decision is “monocratic” and raises the possibility of a general strike in the category.

“What we cannot say is that this decision does not bring indignation to the categories that are already mobilizing for the possibility of a general stoppage throughout Brazil in the face of disrespect for the historic struggle of Brazilian nursing”, he points out.

According to Morales, the minister’s arguments about the financial impact, reduction of beds and mass layoffs “have already been placed and presented during the floor approval process”.

“Barroso brings a return to the status quo of our struggle, he ignores any and all documents, the reports of the working groups of the National Congress, he ignores what has already been debated, and he resumes what had already been won”, he points out.

“We were able to demonstrate that this budgetary impact would be very little, especially within the scope of the Unified Health System, where we would have less than 3% of impact”, he adds.

In relation to CNSaúde, the worker cites that “private operators, which are the largest contractors of private hospitals, had more than 50% profit during the pandemic”.

She also mentions that several municipalities, since 2019, have already kept the average salary of nurses above the amount established by law, around R$ 5,250.

Author of the project expresses itself

In a note sent to Brazil de factoSenator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), author of Bill 564/2020, which establishes the salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives, also regretted the “monocratic decision” of the STF minister, in “action brought by the employer sector”.

“The achievement of this right was built on a broad legislative discussion in the National Congress, having been made possible both with the approval of a Constitutional Amendment and by a bill sanctioned by the Presidency of the Republic. The Congress was open to all parties involved in this debate, including the sector employer”, highlights the congressman.

The PT senator also says that he has made himself available to the STF since the beginning of the process to contribute to the resolution of the “impasse that shakes the entire category of nursing”.

