NBA 2K23 and Splatoon 3 Featured in This Week’s Releases | sport games

NBA 2K23 and Splatoon 3 are the featured games in this week’s releases. The new chapter in 2K Sports’ basketball series, which pays homage to athlete Michael Jordan, and Nintendo Switch’s squid kids’ multiplayer matches don’t come alone. They are accompanied by the long-awaited RPG to train Temtem monsters, the upgrade of the Biomutant game for the next generation of consoles, the return of The Tomorrow Children to PS4 and more. Check out everything about the week’s releases, such as their dates, prices and the platforms they’re available on.

The official NBA game features the sport’s top teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets and many others, also featuring women’s teams from the WNBA. The game promises improvements to the dribbling and shooting system with the Pro Stick, as well as a new adrenaline boost that gives athletes a skill boost for the moments that matter most. On PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, users will have the MyCity hub to socialize and will also enjoy improvements in the artificial intelligence of opponents.

The 2023 edition pays tribute to legendary athlete Michael Jordan and brings back The Jordan Challenge, special missions based on defining moments in the player’s career. Users will have the 10 missions they already knew from NBA 2K11 reimagined and five new challenges to try. MyTeam mode is also back to allow you to scale your dream team, now with the possibility to get athletes from different eras, including Michael Jordan.

NBA 2K23 is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$349.90, for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One for R$299.90. PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch users can enjoy a version of the last generation also for R$ 299.

Splatoon 3 – September 9 – SW

Nintendo’s popular multiplayer franchise returns in the new setting of Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert and its downtown city of chaos, Splatsville. The main mode of the game remains Turf Wars, where two teams of four players face each other online to see who can spread the most ink around the arena, with new maps and a new weapon in the form of a bow and arrow. During combat, it is possible to shoot down enemies with paint and use parts already painted to move faster around the scene by transforming into a squid, a special ability of the Inklings.

The game also features an improved version of Salmon Run, a co-op mode in which a team tries to face off against hordes of Salmonid enemies, and the single-player story mode Return of the Mammalians. In the campaign, users will team up with Agent 3 to face Octarian rebels in stages that mix platform, puzzle and combat. Splatoon 3 is available for Nintendo Switch for R$299.

Temtem – September 6 – PS5, XBSX/S, SW and PC

In this online game reminiscent of the Pokémon series, users will travel through an archipelago of six floating islands inhabited by little monsters called Temtem, which can be tamed and used in battle. Users will be able to capture various little creatures around the world and travel alone – or with a friend, in co-op mode – as they face off against the evil Belsoto clan.

The battles are all carried out in a 2×2 model, where Temtem combinations can offer advantages and even combined blows. Temtem is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$224.90, for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$ 187.45, for Nintendo Switch for R$ 167.45 and for PC through the digital store Steam for R$ 125.99.

Biomutant – September 6th – PS5 and XBSX/S

The action RPG game has been upgraded for the next generation with native 4K graphics at 30 FPS, 60 FPS frame rate support, HDR and faster loading times, as well as DualSense support on PS5 with adaptive triggers and haptics. In Biomutant, users follow the story of an anthropomorphic animal warrior, whose appearance is decided by the player, as he adventures in a post-apocalyptic open world. The tribes of this world are divided after a plague ravages the Tree of Life. It will be up to the player to choose whether to unify them and save the tree or let it be destroyed.

Biomutant is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$299.90 and for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$332.45. Players who already owned the previous generation version of the game will receive the upgrade to the new consoles for free.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition – September 6th – PS4

In 2016 some players were able to participate in a strange online multiplayer social game called The Tomorrow Children for PS4. It was a simulation game that involves gathering resources and building to create your own city and defend it from giant monsters.

The title’s lack of success caused it to be closed in 2017, but the new Phoenix Edition brings all the game’s mechanics back in a single player version. There is still support for multiplayer, but players just invite other users to their city, without the need for a permanent server that could be closed like in the original game.

Circus Electrique – September 6th – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

In steampunk London in 1899, users will witness the debut of a talented team of circus performers. Coincidentally, a mysterious event that causes the city’s citizens to become murderous maniacs. In the game, it is possible to form a team with weightlifters, firefighters, escapists, clowns and other circus artists to face RPG battles against maddened citizens and even present shows in the intervals of combats. Circus Electrique is available for R$ 37.99 for Nintendo Switch and PC, through the digital stores Steam and Epic Games Store.

Steelrising – September 8 – PS5, XBSX/S and PC

Inspired by the Dark Souls series, Steelrising is a new action role-playing game set during the French Revolution in 1789 in an alternate world where King Louis XVI tried to stay in power with the help of an army of machines. Players take on the role of Aegis, a dancing automaton designed to become the Queen’s bodyguard, equipped with all sorts of different weapons in her metal body. The game brings several features of the “Souls” titles such as stamina system, challenging combats and great bosses.

Steelrising is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for BRL 249.50, for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for BRL 184.95 and for PC, through Steam and Epic Games Store digital stores, for BRL 94.99.

Train Sim World 3 – September 6 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB and PC

For rail transport fans, Train Sim World 3 brings an even more complete simulator experience with over nine different trains to pilot through a variety of scenarios across the US and Europe. Users can expect realistic controls, longer and more dynamic routes, as well as new weather conditions such as lightning storms, snow and even leaves on the tracks (which cause danger by reducing friction with the wheels). All content purchased in Train Sim World 2 will also be automatically playable in the new game.

Train Sim World 3 is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$249.50 and for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) for from R$93.99.

