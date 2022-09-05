Neto projects Flamengo x Palmeiras in the final and reveals fans

Credit: Reproduction

After the draws involving the matches Palmeiras and Flamengo in the 25th round of the Brasileirão, Neto pondered about the dispute for the title. In his view, Abel Ferreira’s team, even with the threat of Rubro-Negro, will not lose the national title. Stumbling over Red Bull Bragantino, Verdão dried up the carioca team, which was on par with Ceará.

In this scenario, Neto criticized Abel Ferreira for not using all the holders against Vozão. Without achieving the triumph, Flamengo did not reduce the distance to Palmeiras, which continues with a seven-point advantage in the lead.

“Palmeiras did well in the game against Bragantino. It was 2-0 and tied at 2-2. Here comes Flamengo… How do you make a joke like that, Woodpecker? Play with the reserve team, man. Play with the starting lineup. Congratulations to Abel Ferreira, to the Palmeiras players, congratulations to the fans… a possum speaking well of Palmeiras. You will win the Brazilian title.”highlighted the presenter on his YouTube channel.

In relation to Libertadores, Neto highlighted the great challenge of Palmeiras after being defeated by Athletico in the first game. Despite this, he believes that Alviverde, acting in its domains, will eliminate Hurricane. As Flamengo is virtually classified, as they thrashed Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina, the former player will hope for a rematch between Rubro-Negro over the rival if both teams qualify for the decision.

“Tuesday has Athletico Paranaense. More difficult game. Lost the first game 1-0 and will play with the starting lineup. Give Palmeiras and Flamengo to play Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. I’m rooting for Flamengo.“, he finished.