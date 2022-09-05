New Chevrolet Montana and S10 is closer than we think with launch scheduled for 2023!

After many years in the market, becoming a true warrior forgotten by the brand, finally the New Chevrolet Montana is closer to arrive.

And, it does not come alone, where models like the S10 are already confirmed by the brand for the Brazilian market in 2023.

So, in addition to the recent news that the Chevrolet Silverado is close to hitting the market, GM is showing that it doesn’t want to skimp on the pickup truck market this year, and promises a lot of prominence with these other models.

See what Rodrigo Fioco, Director of Product Marketing for GM South America said:

“Chevrolet has a long tradition in pickup trucks and our plan is to have the best options for the consumer. Montana, S10 and Silverado are complementary size and purpose models. That is why we are preparing news for each of them in 2023.”

Finally, in response to many requests from users who are fans of the brand, who already considered the Montana and S10 models to be outdated, and who also requested a larger truck, mainly to face off with the RAM 2500.

Will Chevrolet Montana be the new competitor of Fiat Strada?

In a recent post we made here on our website, we released a complete list of the main cars that have no direct competitor in the market.

And, for those of you who checked it out, one of the models we cite is her, the famous Fiat Strada, today the best-selling car in the country and the only one in its segment.

Also because, among the models offered today in the country, it is the only one that has 4 doors, being a car sought after and used both for work and for conventional urban use.

However, from what was understood, the new Montana should come to move this market, and who knows, become a new competitor of this model.

Although no information about the model has been released, only that it is still being manufactured, we can imagine that GM will want to enter this market with everything.

New generation of S10

Even though it has recently undergone a facelift, the new generation of the S10, like the new Montana, was already a very requested thing.

That’s because, when compared to some competitors, the truck was starting to lose market due to lack of innovation.

However, you see that GM is putting a greater focus on trucks, which the new S10 is one of those to come.

Therefore, we can expect a very complete truck, with new technology items, a new look and even, who knows, a more current engine.

Final considerations

Finally, what do you think about the news that the new Montana is coming? Do you think the S10 will continue to be one of the market leaders?

See you soon.