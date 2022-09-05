new consultation was released by the Central Bank?

Many people are looking forward to the second phase of the consultation of the Amounts Receivable System, since the access ended up being interrupted early because of the servers strike. This pause meant that many people lost the chance to consult the system to find out whether or not they were entitled to the values.

See also: Find out what the new values ​​of PIS/Pasep, BPC and unemployment insurance will be

The government promised that everything would return to normal once the situation stabilized, however a few months have passed but nothing seems to have been resolved. The whole situation has left some people impatient.

Amounts Receivable

For those who don’t remember, the system in question is a program created by the Central Bank that aims to inform people about whether or not they have any money to receive. If so, these amounts would come from “forgotten” accounts and savings in some banks.

An interesting detail is that in this same program it is also possible to recover amounts that were unduly charged in credit fees, but returning to the subject, the fact is that all this money left behind already adds up to R$ 8 billion. These are the official numbers of the Central Bank.

The entity stated that more than R$ 4 billion were available for withdrawal in the first phase. Thus, it is clear that only half of the money was recovered. Overall, this entire amount was gathered from:

Current or savings accounts that were closed (but still had a balance available);

Amounts improperly charged from fees, installments or credit operations;

Capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses in credit unions;

Amounts – which were not withdrawn – related to the closed consortia.

Unfortunately, people who are anxious to know whether or not they are entitled to a part of all this money cannot do anything at the moment, as the Central Bank continues to say that the consultation is temporarily suspended, as an improvement is being made to the system.

Those who have already made their query received a date to be able to return to the site. These people performed the procedure using only their CPF number and date of birth. At the time, it was still necessary to use the Gov account at the silver level.

Anyway, we have to remember that the Amounts Receivable is going through some changes since the first phase was closed. The first and perhaps the most relevant is that it will no longer be necessary to make an appointment. In an attempt to make everything happen faster, the BC thought that scheduling was necessary, but over time it was realized that the system was supporting more queries, so the need for this ended up becoming obsolete.

So to make life even easier for these people, the cash withdrawal can be requested as soon as the first next appointment is made. What is known about the second phase so far is that the entire system has been updated with new information, that is, people who seemed to have no money to receive before may have it now.