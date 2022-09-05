New COUP on WhatsApp involves loan from NUBANK; understand

Unfortunately, cybercrimes have only been on the rise in recent days. Scammers have already invaded several segments, including digital banks. Recently, a new fraudulent action was discovered.

The new scam involves digital banking Nubank and the offer of a supposed personal loan. For this coup, a page was created on Facebook that uses fintech images to deceive people.

However, even the page has the sponsored seal, nothing guarantees that it is safe. Whoever accesses the page also finds a link that takes the user to the Whatsappwhich is also false.

What did Nubank say?

According to Nubank, the Facebook page is fake. In addition, the digital bank reinforced that the official fintech channels in Brazil are: website, blog, profiles (all verified) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Nubank personal loan

Among the various services offered through its application, Nubank releases a personal loan to its customers. The most interesting thing is that the contractor has a period of up to 3 months to start paying the debt.

In this sense, the modality has special conditions, which means that demand is high among fintech customers. See more details about Nubank credit below.

Nubank loan

In addition to the possibility of starting to pay the loan after 90 days, Nubank allows the debt to be paid in up to 24 installments. It is also possible to choose the best payment date through the application.

The service, which is only offered to people who already have a Nubank account, is easily accessible. So, to check if there is a pre-approved limit for you, just access the application and check the contracting conditions.

How to get a personal loan from Nubank?

See below how to hire a personal loan through the platform:

Open the Nubank app (available for Android and iOS); Click on the “Loan” tab; Select the option “Simulate Loan”; Inform the reason for contracting the loan; Set the mode; Enter the desired value; Choose the number of installments; Indicate the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 3 months); Check the conditions available; If you agree with the conditions presented, complete the operation.

With regard to the payment of Nubank’s personal loan, it occurs monthly through the digital bank account. That is, the customer must deposit the amount of the installment in his account so that it is deducted on the due date. If the payment is not made on the scheduled date, a fixed fine of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.